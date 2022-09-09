ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
BBC

Queen's funeral plans: What we know so far

Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Full details have not yet been revealed, but here is what we expect to happen on Monday 19 September and how you can follow events.
Benzinga

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
MSNBC

Sorry, Charlie! After queen's death, some nations poised to shirk British rule

The British monarchy is historically a brutal, thieving regime, and some member nations of the Commonwealth appear poised to sever those imperialist ties in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Elizabeth’s death, and the pageantry around it, has enlivened discussion about the legacy of British colonialism and atrocities...
USA TODAY

How much power did Queen Elizabeth II actually have? And will King Charles III have more or less?

Centuries ago, British monarchs lorded over their lands far and wide with absolute control, often to the detriment of the empire's far-flung subjects. So what sort of power does a king or queen have in 2022? While the pomp and circumstance that are still associated with the monarchy remain impressive, from imposing palaces to shiny crowns, the reality is the role is largely ceremonial, experts say.
The Hill

Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth

Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson,...
AOL Corp

Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left the monarch's beloved Scotland and landed Tuesday evening in London, where crowds have gathered along the route it will take to Buckingham Palace. Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a...
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Funeral Plans Revealed

Funeral details for Queen Elizabeth II have been released by The Royal Family, confirming what many already knew. It also sets a timeline for the queen's final burial. According to a royal release, Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. local time. That's 6 a.m. ET for those Americans looking to tune in for the somber event. Before the funeral, Queen Elizabeth will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days as the public file through to pay their respects.
WWD

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s death has triggered a series of changes and once-in-a-lifetime events that are set to unfurl over the next two weeks, all of which have been carefully planned by Buckingham Palace. The protocol for the death of a monarch is rooted in centuries of tradition, and a similar period of national mourning would have taken place following the deaths of rulers including King Henry VIII, Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria. More from WWDKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022Queen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the Years The country has not witnessed the death of a reigning...
The List

The Only Two People Officially Representing The US At The Queen's Funeral

The United States and the United Kingdom have maintained a close allyship throughout recent history. According to CBS News, Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of the United States. After the queen's heartbreaking death, the United States Ambassador to the U.K. spoke about how the monarch admired the country. "I think she loved America, and we loved her. When I first arrived, it was right before the Platinum Jubilee, and I was amazed at the number of people on the street that just adored her. And there was so much respect. But there were many, many Americans there," Ambassador Jane Hartley shared.
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday, traveling through Scotland on the first leg of a journey that will culminate in her funeral in London next week. The royal family said the queen’s coffin was accompanied by Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s daughter, and Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence....
