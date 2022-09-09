The flurry of activity comes as FTX announces a new RVN futures offering. The value of Ravencoin is up over 85% over the last seven days in the final run-up to the Ethereum merge, according to data from CoinGecko. The pump in price comes as cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced the listing of Ravencoin perpetual futures today.

