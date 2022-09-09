Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Elkhart County facing 8,000-acre greenspace deficit in outdoor recreation plan
Elkhart County, Ind. — Elkhart County is one step closer to its newest park. Corson Riverwoods Park is planned to be built on donated land along a one mile stretch of the Little Elkhart River. State officials says Elkhart County needs around 100 more of these parks to meet...
WNDU
Niles Township under boil water advisory
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Township is under a boil order for water. That’s according to township officials who reached out to 16 News Now and confirmed the township’s water supply tested positive for traces of bacteria. Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until...
WNDU
FCC launches wireless emergency test system in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County joined communities across the U.S. testing the wireless emergency alert system on Monday. Those include systems like amber alerts and storm warnings that pop-up on your smartphone. The goal is to improve the system’s effectiveness with location-based alerts. ″We look at the...
casscountymi.org
Cass County elected officials tour emptied historic courthouse
CASSOPOLIS [Sept. 9, 2022] — Donning hard hats, Cass County commissioners and a handful of County staff recently walked the historic courthouse, 120 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, but instead of crumbling ceilings and dusty furniture they had seen on previous visits, they saw bare floors and walls stripped down to drywall and brick. The visit was a celebration of sorts, as demolition of the interior of the courthouse nears completion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
WNDU
South Bend’s ‘May House’ to be moved to new neighborhood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15. A 2,400-square-foot brick house built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May will be moved to its new location at 919 Riverside Drive in the Chapin Park Historic District, which is approximately 0.2 miles from its current location at 130 Park Lane.
Last of 8 suspects sentenced in SW MI drug trafficking ring
Eight people who authorities say were running a drug trafficking operation through southwestern Michigan have been sentenced, most of them to prison.
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism.
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
Planned closure of Osceola rail crossing brings mixed reaction
An Osceola railroad crossing will be closing soon. Local officials say they were told it’s due to there being too many crossings in a such short distance. Chestnut Road is one of 5 railroad crossings within the span of less than a mile. But it will soon be closed.
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
Human swine flu case after Berrien County Fair
A human case of the swine flu, Influenza A (H1N2)v, has been detected in someone had contact with the swine at the Berrien County Youth Fair last month, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Three People Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Downtown Three Rivers (St. Joseph County, MI)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured three people early Saturday. Police officers located a Dodge Charger lodged in a building in downtown Three Rivers. It is unknown what caused the crash. One [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Benton Harbor (Benton Harbor, MI)
Public safety officials in Benton Harbor responded to a motor vehicle crash on Main Street that claimed a life and injured another. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Inside Indiana Business
Roberson on what’s driving growth in Elkhart
Rolling north to the RV Capital of the World where the economy is taking a new direction. More on what’s driving growth with Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.
abc57.com
Licensed marijuana event and cannabis concert heading to Cassopolis this weekend
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- The largest licensed marijuana event of the year is happening this weekend right here in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert on September 17 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. It is expecting to bring in thousands from across the mitten state, along with dispensaries, local crafts and food. For the first-time in the area, you can buy and consume weed on the fairgrounds!
Times-Union Newspaper
Body Recovered In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WIBC.com
Elkhart Is Diversifying Beyond RVs, Says City’s Mayor
ELKHART, Ind. – In a recent survey, The Wall Street Journal ranked Elkhart, Indiana as the number one emerging market for housing. Put simply, people want to move to Elkhart because of the many opportunities that await in the northern Indiana city, so says Mayor Rod Roberson. Elkhart has...
abc57.com
Four arrested in Kosciusko County narcotics investigation
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Four people were arrested for illegal drug activity in Warsaw on Thursday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Thursday, officers with the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of W 250 S in Warsaw. Officers were searching for illegal drugs and items associated with the selling of illegal drugs after receiving several tips from citizens.
22 WSBT
First case of swine flu in Michigan traced back to Berrien County Youth Fair
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — The first case of swine flu in the state of Michigan this year has been reported in Berrien County. The case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 9, and was traced back to the Berrien County Youth Fair.
Man, 77, killed in crash near Three Rivers
A 77-year-old Lawton man was killed in a crash southwest of Three Rivers Monday evening.
Comments / 0