Berrien County, MI

WNDU

Niles Township under boil water advisory

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Township is under a boil order for water. That’s according to township officials who reached out to 16 News Now and confirmed the township’s water supply tested positive for traces of bacteria. Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until...
NILES, MI
WNDU

FCC launches wireless emergency test system in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County joined communities across the U.S. testing the wireless emergency alert system on Monday. Those include systems like amber alerts and storm warnings that pop-up on your smartphone. The goal is to improve the system’s effectiveness with location-based alerts. ″We look at the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
casscountymi.org

Cass County elected officials tour emptied historic courthouse

CASSOPOLIS [Sept. 9, 2022] — Donning hard hats, Cass County commissioners and a handful of County staff recently walked the historic courthouse, 120 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, but instead of crumbling ceilings and dusty furniture they had seen on previous visits, they saw bare floors and walls stripped down to drywall and brick. The visit was a celebration of sorts, as demolition of the interior of the courthouse nears completion.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

South Bend’s ‘May House’ to be moved to new neighborhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15. A 2,400-square-foot brick house built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May will be moved to its new location at 919 Riverside Drive in the Chapin Park Historic District, which is approximately 0.2 miles from its current location at 130 Park Lane.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Planned closure of Osceola rail crossing brings mixed reaction

An Osceola railroad crossing will be closing soon. Local officials say they were told it’s due to there being too many crossings in a such short distance. Chestnut Road is one of 5 railroad crossings within the span of less than a mile. But it will soon be closed.
OSCEOLA, IN
WNDU

New business opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Licensed marijuana event and cannabis concert heading to Cassopolis this weekend

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- The largest licensed marijuana event of the year is happening this weekend right here in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert on September 17 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. It is expecting to bring in thousands from across the mitten state, along with dispensaries, local crafts and food. For the first-time in the area, you can buy and consume weed on the fairgrounds!
CASSOPOLIS, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Body Recovered In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WIBC.com

Elkhart Is Diversifying Beyond RVs, Says City’s Mayor

ELKHART, Ind. – In a recent survey, The Wall Street Journal ranked Elkhart, Indiana as the number one emerging market for housing. Put simply, people want to move to Elkhart because of the many opportunities that await in the northern Indiana city, so says Mayor Rod Roberson. Elkhart has...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Four arrested in Kosciusko County narcotics investigation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Four people were arrested for illegal drug activity in Warsaw on Thursday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Thursday, officers with the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of W 250 S in Warsaw. Officers were searching for illegal drugs and items associated with the selling of illegal drugs after receiving several tips from citizens.
WARSAW, IN

