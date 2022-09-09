Read full article on original website
Blair Co. sheriffs: 2 wanted men jailed, 1 found hiding under blanket
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two wanted Altoona men tried to hide from police in a home to avoid charges, and one was reportedly caught when police saw his leg under a blanket, according to police. Charles Holland Jr., 47 was wanted for violating probation for theft and William Harding, 43 had three warrants for his […]
Jury selection delayed for Altoona man charged with attempted homicide in 2020 shooting
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks confirmed that jury selection for the trial of an Altoona man accused of shooting another man in the neck during a dispute in February of 2020 has been delayed. Timothy McLendon, 30, was charged with attempted homicide after...
Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting […]
Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
Police: Altoona duo charged for apartment break-in, attacking woman
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Altoona women are behind bars after they kicked the door open into someone’s apartment and assaulted them over a child being smacked, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Amani Williams, 24, and Shea Walter, 22, both broke into a woman’s apartment on Fairway Drive and punched her up to […]
Police: Man forces way into elderly woman’s home, demands $10k
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly forced his way into an 89-year-old woman’s home in Richland and took her room to room in her house demanding money. On Sept. 9, 53-year-old Richard Hall, of South Fork, went to the front door of an elderly woman’s home at the […]
Bellwood man who shot himself following rape accusation sentenced to probation
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say a Bellwood man, who was accused of raping a woman last November and then shooting himself when confronted by police, was sentenced to four years of probation on Tuesday. Trevor Snowberger, 32, pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault,...
Police: South Fork man accused of assaulting, robbing 89-year-old woman
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Police in Richland Township have charged a South Fork man after he was accused of breaking into an 89-year-old woman's home, assaulting her and robbing her. Authorities say 53-year-old Richard Hall is behind bars on charges of burglary, robbery, criminal trespass, theft and simple...
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
PA man charged with raping his wife will avoid jail time. She supports the decision
The 32-year-old attempted suicide by shooting himself with a handgun before his November arrest in Centre County.
Argument over food leads to cinder block fight in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An argument over food turned into a fist fight that led one man to smash a cinder block over another man’s head before allegedly strangling him, state police report. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to the scene of a fight on Aug. 24 on Amber Road in Monroe Township […]
Police seek tips to help solve 2016 cold-case homicide in Franklin County
State Police are continuing to investigate a cold-case homicide out of a Franklin County man, and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Lee Glenn Johnson, 75, was found dead in the driveway outside of his Fannett Township home on the morning of...
'If you want to learn a thing or two:' Hyndman man accused of unlawful contact with girl
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hyndman man is facing charges after being accused of having unlawful contact with a juvenile female. Troopers say in April, a juvenile male reported to police that 31-year-old Anthony Troutman had been engaging in sexually explicit conversations with the girl via text.
NC man steals dumpling in Bedford County, urinates on cell walls: Police
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A North Carolina man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly trespassed at a Bedford County market, stole an apple dumpling, then urinated all over the cell state police put him in, according to troopers. Quintin Womack, 32, of Winterville, NC, was taken into custody over the weekend […]
$5K in car parts stolen from Bedford business, troopers report
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $5,000 worth of catalytic converters were cut and stolen from a business in Bedford, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Troopers were called by Cumberland Truck Parts located on Business 220 in Bedford the morning of Sept. 6. It was reported that an unknown actor(s) cut two catalytic converters off […]
Man Pleads Guilty in Large-Scale Meth Distribution Ring in Area
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Travis...
Fatal Rt 160 Accident
Officials in Wellersburg say Route 160 has reopened, as of 8 p.m., following an 18-hour cleanup from Friday morning’s fatal tractor-trailer crash that claimed the life of a Mississippi man. Troopers identified the driver as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson of Amory, MS. Investigators say the vehicle reportedly suffered an issue...
Herminie man accused of witness intimidation
A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges for Punxsy Woman
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Report of Trespassing in Knox Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the area of Knox Dale Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trespassing around 7:06 p.m., on Thursday, September 8. The victim is a 57-year-old Brookville...
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
