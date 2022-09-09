ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

WTAJ

Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Parolee nailed with $14K in drugs at Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report. Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
City
Altoona, PA
City
Penn Run, PA
City
Blairsville, PA
County
Blair County, PA
State
Indiana State
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Police: Altoona duo charged for apartment break-in, attacking woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Altoona women are behind bars after they kicked the door open into someone's apartment and assaulted them over a child being smacked, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Amani Williams, 24, and Shea Walter, 22, both broke into a woman's apartment on Fairway Drive and punched her up to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man forces way into elderly woman's home, demands $10k

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly forced his way into an 89-year-old woman's home in Richland and took her room to room in her house demanding money. On Sept. 9, 53-year-old Richard Hall, of South Fork, went to the front door of an elderly woman's home at the […]
SOUTH FORK, PA
WJAC TV

Police: South Fork man accused of assaulting, robbing 89-year-old woman

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Police in Richland Township have charged a South Fork man after he was accused of breaking into an 89-year-old woman's home, assaulting her and robbing her. Authorities say 53-year-old Richard Hall is behind bars on charges of burglary, robbery, criminal trespass, theft and simple...
SOUTH FORK, PA
Public Safety
Public Safety
WTAJ

$5K in car parts stolen from Bedford business, troopers report

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $5,000 worth of catalytic converters were cut and stolen from a business in Bedford, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Troopers were called by Cumberland Truck Parts located on Business 220 in Bedford the morning of Sept. 6. It was reported that an unknown actor(s) cut two catalytic converters off […]
BEDFORD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Pleads Guilty in Large-Scale Meth Distribution Ring in Area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Travis...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Rt 160 Accident

Officials in Wellersburg say Route 160 has reopened, as of 8 p.m., following an 18-hour cleanup from Friday morning's fatal tractor-trailer crash that claimed the life of a Mississippi man. Troopers identified the driver as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson of Amory, MS. Investigators say the vehicle reportedly suffered an issue...
WELLERSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Herminie man accused of witness intimidation

A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
HERMINIE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges for Punxsy Woman

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Report of Trespassing in Knox Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the area of Knox Dale Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trespassing around 7:06 p.m., on Thursday, September 8. The victim is a 57-year-old Brookville...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing woman in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public's help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA

