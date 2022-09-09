Read full article on original website
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
El Paso PD Gang Unit arrests 2 men accused of shooting at man in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested by El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit for shooting at a 23-year-old man at his home in the Upper Valley on Friday, police said. The Gang Unit’s investigation revealed Julian Rodolfo Arce, 24, and David Eduardo Irigoyen, 26, drove Justin...
KFOX 14
Investigators, autopsy expert testify about shooting death of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Investigators during day two of the Lonnie Gallegos retrial testified that they found 11 casings at the scene of Oscar Amezquita's murder and one additional casing was found weeks later by Amezquita's wife. Gallegos was charged with the first-degree murder of Amezquita who was...
KFOX 14
El Paso police arrest man accused of assaulting officer, attempting to steal from Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer at Walmart located at 4530 Woodrow Bean in the northeast on Friday. Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, was stopped by the officer at the front of Walmart after he didn't pay for items, police said.
KFOX 14
FBI searching for man accused of armed robbery at Las Cruces Lowe's store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for a man who police said was involved in an armed robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit in Las Cruces on July 27. The robbery took place at Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 3200...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
KFOX 14
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
KFOX 14
EPPD: 32-year-old man killed on I-10 East Saturday evening
EL PASO. Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was killed on I-10 East and the Loop 375 on ramp North on Saturday evening, El Paso Police said. Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center were called out at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle in the roadway, investigators said.
KFOX 14
Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces home damaged by fire Saturday morning
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire at a home Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on the 4600 block of Triumph Court after 9:30 a.m. Saturday to find smoke spreading through air conditioning vents. Crews on scene were able to locate...
KFOX 14
Sunland Park residents fear proposed subdivision on Frontera Rd. will delay EMS response
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14) — A new proposed subdivision in Sunland Park, N.M. is sparking concern among residents and homeowners. Residents in both New Mexico and Texas say the new subdivision that may be built on Frontera Road, which falls on the state line of Texas and New Mexico, is unwanted because they fear it could delay emergency response times.
KFOX 14
Man killed in crash along I-10 near Airway identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 29-year-old man was identified as the driver killed in two-vehicle crash over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, El Paso police investigators determined Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was speeding in a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 10 west. Police stated Gallegos sped past...
KFOX 14
3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
KFOX 14
Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
KFOX 14
Rescue Mission of El Paso in need of donations, help after unexpected release of migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's largest homeless shelters turned into an unexpected shelter for migrants overnight. The CEO of Rescue Mission El Paso, Blake Barrow, said Border Patrol dropped off hundreds of migrants to the shelter last week with no warning or explanation. “Friday, we...
KFOX 14
One person killed in early morning crash
El PASO, Texas — All lanes on I-10 at Geronimo are now open following a deadly rollover crash early Sunday morning, TXDOT El Paso said. The El Paso Police Department was called out to I-10 east at Geronimo at 2:56 a.m. One person was confirmed dead. The crash shut...
KFOX 14
Bathroom, showers hard to come by for migrants released in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants KFOX14 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
KFOX 14
EPFD honors the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department commemorated the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The department hosted a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 18 in the Lower Valley. The Fire Department says 2,977 lost their lives that day. It says 343 firefighters and 72 law...
KFOX 14
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
KFOX 14
Was an El Paso teacher unfairly fired?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been said that life can change in the blink of an eye. For a teacher at Franklin High School, it took 18 seconds to dramatically change her life. A portion of a discussion about the book "The Crucible" and the parameters of love...
