ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 2 (9/9/22)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0Njg_0hpEsO4h00

Get the latest Minnesota high school football scores on SBLive as Week 2 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 2 of the 2022 Minnesota high school football season kicks off Friday (September 9) with dozens of big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 2 action on SBLive Minnesota , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, bookmark our Minnesota high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MINNESOTA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AAAAAA SCOREBOARD | CLASS AAAAA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AAAA SCOREBOARD | CLASS AAA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD | CLASS A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Minnesota high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Minnesota:

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota high school Athlete of the Week?

SBLive Sports Minnesota Week 2 Football Power Rankings

Minnesota High School Football Top games of week 2

Full football coverage on SBLive Minnesota

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

SBLive Sports Minnesota Football Week 3 Power Rankings

1. Lakeville South (2-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 Next game: Sept. 16 at Eden Prairie Ranking rationale: Some thought last week’s crosstown matchup with Lakeville North (1-1) could go down to the wire. The Cougars had other plans. They methodically wore down their opponent, amassing over 300 rushing ...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Hot 104.7

These Minnesota and Iowa Beers Are among the Best in America

Beer has been a universally loved beverage for centuries but there are certain varieties of the drink that definitely divide people. The subjects of craft brews, ciders, and seltzers have led to some pretty passionate discussions, but the biggest hot-button topic in the beer world these days boils down to three letters - IPA.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Games#Live Streams#Live Scores#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Nfhs Network#Sblive Sports#Sblive Minnesota
KROC News

New Type of Weather Advisory Just Issued for Minnesota

Bust out that buffalo plaid! A meteorologist just issued a new advisory that I've never seen before for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Meteorologist Officially Gives Flannel Advisory for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Have you ever laughed out loud in public and then people just sat there and stared...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Top 10 Southern California high school football games to watch in Week 4 (Sep. 15-17): Los Al gets long-awaited rematch with Santa Margarita

While this week in SoCal gridiron doesn't bring as many blockbusters as some other weeks, Week 4 (Sep. 15-17) is deep with intriguing matchups. Here's a rundown of the top 10 games to watch this week in Southern California high school football. FULL SECTION SCHEDULES: SOUTHERN | LA CITY | SAN DIEGO ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy