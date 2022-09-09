Read full article on original website
NFL Draft Profile: Chase Brown, Running Back, Illinois Fighting Illini
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Illinois RB Chase Brown
NFL Draft Profile: Johnny Lumpkin, Tight End, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Louisiana TE Johnny Lumpkin
Paralyzed HS Athlete’s First Words After Ventilator Came Off: ‘Roll Tide’
Nearly two weeks ago, Ethan Glynn was unable to feel anything below his shoulders. Glynn, a member of the football team at Bloomington Jefferson High School near Minneapolis, was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury in a tackle that he made in the first quarter of the team’s season opening game.
Three Players to Watch: LSU vs Mississippi State
The trio of Bulldogs will be critical to the end result Saturday, Tigers must be prepared for Rogers' sneaky athleticism
