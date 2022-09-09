Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Elanco HQ project nearing city approval, with a few issues outstanding
More trees. More windows. A dozen or so bicycle racks. Elanco Animal Health Inc. should address those items before winning city approval to start construction on its proposed, new $100 million-plus global headquarters at the former General Motors Stamping Plant site just west of downtown Indianapolis, according to a staff report by the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission.
Inside Indiana Business
Little Red Door CEO to retire
The executive director and chief executive officer of the Little Red Door Cancer Agency in Indianapolis on Tuesday announced plans to retire. Fred Duncan, who has led the agency for 13 years, says he will step down in June 2023. Duncan came to Little Red Door from the Indianapolis Museum...
'This is the biggest project in the United States': Jeffersonville leaders announce big plans for Jeffboat property
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville leaders signed an agreement for the future of Jeffboat property on Tuesday. Leaders and the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) plans to invest up to $200,000 into a group of associates to create a master plan for the site. "To help tie in our goals...
Progressive Rail Roading
RSI Logistics to operate Madison Railroad transload site
RSI Logistics Inc. has partnered with Madison Railroad to operate the short line's newly acquired 22-acre transload site in Madison, Indiana. The partnership will improve supply-chain efficiency and decrease volatility for local suppliers and shippers, RSI Logistics officials said in a press release. It will also expand the railroad's transloading services.
wdrb.com
America's only ironing board manufacturer reopens southern Indiana plant
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The United States' only manufacturer of ironing boards reopened its plant earlier this month in Seymour. Seymour Home Products, under various names, has spent decades making thousands of ironing boards per day and and exporting them internationally. Back in March, the owner, Home Products International, said it would close the plant. Production stopped May 27, and about 130 workers initially lost their jobs.
Inside Indiana Business
Krueger on Indianapolis’ Massive Medical Corridor Plan
A massive multi-billion-dollar medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis. How innovation at 16 Tech fits into the plan. 16 Tech Community Corp. President & CEO Emily Krueger had more.
Inside Indiana Business
CertaSite names financial chief
Indianapolis-based commercial fire protection company CertaSite has named Brian Paplaski chief financial officer. The company specializes in fire suppression tools and systems in commercial buildings. Paplaski most recently served as chief financial officer at Indianapolis-based Kinetrex Energy where he facilitated its sale to Texas-based Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) in...
Inside Indiana Business
16 Tech’s new CEO and an emerging corridor
A long talked-about life sciences corridor is beginning to take shape in downtown Indianapolis. New 16 Tech CEO Emily Krueger joins us to talk about how innovation in the tech district fits into the vision.
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Local News Digital
Logistics company to purchase Cummins hydrogen-powered engines
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Werner Enterprises, a logistics provider, has signed a letter of intent to purchase 500 hydrogen-powered engines from Cummins Inc. The company says it plans to integrate Cummins’ 15-liter natural gas and X15H hydrogen engines into its fleet. “We are pleased to see the leadership of...
leoweekly.com
Monnik Beer Company Closes New Albany Location
Monnik Beer Company announced Monday, Sept. 12, that it would be closing its New Albany location immediately. The New Albany brewery and restaurant was located at 415 Bank St. near Board and You Bistro and Recbar 812. In their announcement, Monnik thanked everyone for their support: “We want to thank...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
Wave 3
Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
WISH-TV
Shelby County Farm Fest covers 5 locations
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Shelby County Farm Fest is gearing up for a day of celebrating agriculture. Shelby County Farm Fest is happening Saturday at multiple locations. As part of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Celebrations, Farm Fest will be a day of activity, fun and food for the entire family. Five locations will be featured including Douglas Farms, Fischer’s, Linville Farms, Pleasant View Orchard and Smooth Stone Cattle Co.
wbiw.com
Family of four escape house fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
wdrb.com
Eastbound closure on Sherman Minton Bridge planned for 9 days in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
rejournals.com
Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell
Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
WLKY.com
Photos: Box truck gets stuck under bridge in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A road in New Albany closed after a box truck got wedged underneath a bridge. The New Albany Fire Department posted about it around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Photos showed a truck stuck under a train bridge at East Eighth street and Charlestown Road. They...
