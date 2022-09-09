ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Vernon, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Elanco HQ project nearing city approval, with a few issues outstanding

More trees. More windows. A dozen or so bicycle racks. Elanco Animal Health Inc. should address those items before winning city approval to start construction on its proposed, new $100 million-plus global headquarters at the former General Motors Stamping Plant site just west of downtown Indianapolis, according to a staff report by the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Little Red Door CEO to retire

The executive director and chief executive officer of the Little Red Door Cancer Agency in Indianapolis on Tuesday announced plans to retire. Fred Duncan, who has led the agency for 13 years, says he will step down in June 2023. Duncan came to Little Red Door from the Indianapolis Museum...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Progressive Rail Roading

RSI Logistics to operate Madison Railroad transload site

RSI Logistics Inc. has partnered with Madison Railroad to operate the short line's newly acquired 22-acre transload site in Madison, Indiana. The partnership will improve supply-chain efficiency and decrease volatility for local suppliers and shippers, RSI Logistics officials said in a press release. It will also expand the railroad's transloading services.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

America's only ironing board manufacturer reopens southern Indiana plant

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The United States' only manufacturer of ironing boards reopened its plant earlier this month in Seymour. Seymour Home Products, under various names, has spent decades making thousands of ironing boards per day and and exporting them internationally. Back in March, the owner, Home Products International, said it would close the plant. Production stopped May 27, and about 130 workers initially lost their jobs.
SEYMOUR, IN
Inside Indiana Business

CertaSite names financial chief

Indianapolis-based commercial fire protection company CertaSite has named Brian Paplaski chief financial officer. The company specializes in fire suppression tools and systems in commercial buildings. Paplaski most recently served as chief financial officer at Indianapolis-based Kinetrex Energy where he facilitated its sale to Texas-based Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

16 Tech’s new CEO and an emerging corridor

A long talked-about life sciences corridor is beginning to take shape in downtown Indianapolis. New 16 Tech CEO Emily Krueger joins us to talk about how innovation in the tech district fits into the vision.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Local News Digital

Logistics company to purchase Cummins hydrogen-powered engines

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Werner Enterprises, a logistics provider, has signed a letter of intent to purchase 500 hydrogen-powered engines from Cummins Inc. The company says it plans to integrate Cummins’ 15-liter natural gas and X15H hydrogen engines into its fleet. “We are pleased to see the leadership of...
COLUMBUS, IN
leoweekly.com

Monnik Beer Company Closes New Albany Location

Monnik Beer Company announced Monday, Sept. 12, that it would be closing its New Albany location immediately. The New Albany brewery and restaurant was located at 415 Bank St. near Board and You Bistro and Recbar 812. In their announcement, Monnik thanked everyone for their support: “We want to thank...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WISH-TV

Shelby County Farm Fest covers 5 locations

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Shelby County Farm Fest is gearing up for a day of celebrating agriculture. Shelby County Farm Fest is happening Saturday at multiple locations. As part of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Celebrations, Farm Fest will be a day of activity, fun and food for the entire family. Five locations will be featured including Douglas Farms, Fischer’s, Linville Farms, Pleasant View Orchard and Smooth Stone Cattle Co.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Family of four escape house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
COLUMBUS, IN
wdrb.com

Eastbound closure on Sherman Minton Bridge planned for 9 days in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
LOUISVILLE, KY
rejournals.com

Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell

Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN
WLKY.com

Photos: Box truck gets stuck under bridge in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A road in New Albany closed after a box truck got wedged underneath a bridge. The New Albany Fire Department posted about it around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Photos showed a truck stuck under a train bridge at East Eighth street and Charlestown Road. They...
NEW ALBANY, IN

