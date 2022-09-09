(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports two recent arrests. At around 12:16-a.m. today (Sept. 12th), Ashley Perez, of Bellevue, NE., was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office in Red Oak, on an active Montgomery County warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card. Perez was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond. And, at around 6:30-p.m. Sunday, Deputies arrested 23-year-old Athea Hamilton, of Red Oak, for Theft in the 5th Degree. She was taken into custody in the 300 block of E. Elm Street, following a brief investigation into an incident that had occurred on August 26th, in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street, in Red Oak. Hamilton was being held on a $300 bond.

RED OAK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO