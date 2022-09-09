Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha woman who abandoned newborn on sidewalk sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha woman who abandoned a newborn on the sidewalk in February will serve time in prison. Trinity Shakespeare, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to two years in prison, followed by 18 months probation for felony child abuse. She pled no contest to the charge in July.
WOWT
Man recently arrested in fatal Omaha mall shooting appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a year after a murder in a mall parking lot, a recently arrested man appeared before a judge. An Omaha police detective described some of the evidence in what began as a drug deal. The mall was closed because it was after 11 p.m. on...
Man Sentenced for Misuse of Social Security Number
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Eric Jimenez Del Carmen, age 39, a Mexican citizen who resided in Denison, was sentenced last week to 21 months in prison following his plea to a charge of misuse of social security number. In November...
kjan.com
Polk County man arrested Wed. morning in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A man from Polk County was arrested at around 1:11-a.m. today (Wednesday), in Red Oak. Authorities say 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad, of Des Moines, was arrested following a traffic stop. Upon further investigation, it was determined Muhammad was in possession of a controlled substance/1st offense. He was also cited for no valid driver’s license and a registration violation.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. arrest report
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a report on arrests dating from Sept. 3rd through the 12th. On Monday (Sept. 12), Deputies arrested 45-year-old Terry Squibbs, of Anita, for Simple Assault. He was being held in the Cass County Jail pending his later release.
kmaland.com
Clarinda police chief, superintendent comment on hazing probe
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda authorities say no charges will be filed in connection with an investigation into an alleged school hazing incident. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers confirms to KMA News Clarinda School District officials contacted his office in late August to assist in the investigation into the incident at Clarinda High School, in which two students allegedly harassed another student.
iheart.com
Jury rules in favor of former OPD Captain in suit against City of Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A jury rules in favor of a former Omaha Police Captain in her lawsuit against the City of Omaha and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's suit claimed that she was passed over in 2018 for a promotion due to discrimination. Her lawyers argued that she wasn't promoted due to a 2010 sexual discrimination report that was never resolved.
KETV.com
'It's been an emotional day,': Jury sides with ex-captain in retaliation lawsuit against City of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury sided with a former Omaha police captain, deciding that the city of Omaha and its chief of police, Todd Schmaderer, denied Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez a 2018 promotion out of retaliation. "It's been a very emotional day. Thankful. Thankful to the jury for coming in with...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement likely won't file charges in bullying-hazing incident at a high school
CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda police chief said charges likely won't be filed in what was described as a bullying-hazing incident at Clarinda High School. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said the incident happened on Aug. 26 after a physical-education class. According to police, two students forced a 15-year-old...
kjan.com
3 arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports two recent arrests. At around 12:16-a.m. today (Sept. 12th), Ashley Perez, of Bellevue, NE., was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office in Red Oak, on an active Montgomery County warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card. Perez was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond. And, at around 6:30-p.m. Sunday, Deputies arrested 23-year-old Athea Hamilton, of Red Oak, for Theft in the 5th Degree. She was taken into custody in the 300 block of E. Elm Street, following a brief investigation into an incident that had occurred on August 26th, in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street, in Red Oak. Hamilton was being held on a $300 bond.
kjan.com
2 Clarinda HS students punished for bullying & harassment
(updated) (Clarinda, Iowa) – A hazing incident in the Clarinda School District did not result in criminal charges. KETV says the Clarinda Police Department confirmed the incident occurred Aug. 26 after a physical-education class, when two Clarinda High School students forced another student to do push-ups in a shower before urinating on him.
doniphanherald.com
Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed relationship with meth user
FREMONT — For a gregarious guy, Judge Ken Vampola moseyed quietly out of the Dodge County Courthouse on Sept. 2, his last day. No retirement party. No cake. No staffers gathered round, wishing him well. No proclamations from governors, past or present. The biggest adieu for the longtime judge? A small gathering at a local steakhouse, after hours.
KETV.com
Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas
Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
KCCI.com
Hazing incident reported at southwest Iowa school district
CLARINDA, Iowa — A hazing incident has been reported at a southwest Iowa school district. The Clarinda Police Department tells KCCI that, last month, two Clarinda High School students forced another student to do push-ups in a shower before urinating on him. Those students will not face criminal charges.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tonya Marie Glathar, 43, of Glenwood, on Friday for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Jacob Ryan Jones, 37, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Driving under Suspension....
FBI Raids Small Town Iowa Police Chief’s Office and Gun Stores
As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can say with confidence that most of us in this state think of grandiose FBI investigations taking place in bigger cities. To corrupt millionaires or politicians or overseas involving terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Investigation would never come here -- especially to a town of fewer than 1,000 people.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s Office updates crane accident info. & 1 other accident
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office today (Tuesday), provided an update for our earlier reports on a crane accident that took place last week. Officials say at around 3-p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8th, emergency responders were called to the area about one-quarter of a mile east of the intersection of Pella Road and 765th Street, on Pella Road, for a bridge collapsing under the load of a crane.
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for double murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. -- The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. 27-year-old Gage Walter has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He's been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district court clerk...
Montgomery County Woman Charged Following Traffic Stop
(Red Oak) A Red Oak woman faces charges following a traffic stop early this morning near Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police arrested 25-year-old Destiny Jill Anderson for Driving While Barred. Police transported Anderson to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $491.25 bond.
Red Oak Man arrested on Drug-related Charge
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 65-year-old Michael Loren Kelly on Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers gave Kelly a summons for the court at a later date and released him back to the Red Oak Health Care Community.
