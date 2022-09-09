Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
Related
asu.edu
ASU town hall addresses how to best serve Hispanic students, community
ASU looks to improve connections for Hispanic students, community. Official Hispanic-Serving Institution designation means at least 25% of undergraduates are Hispanic. Arizona State University has already done a lot of work to attract and support Hispanic students — as evidenced by its designation this year as a Hispanic-Serving Institution — but more needs to be done for this population and the community, according to participants at a town hall on Monday night.
asu.edu
ASU, Sandra Day O'Connor Institute team up to honor Civics Celebration Day
K–12 public schools across Arizona to commemorate occasion with activities, lessons, competitions. The School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership at Arizona State University has partnered with the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy to celebrate Constitution Day on Sept. 17 and the newly established Sandra Day O'Connor Civics Celebration Day, which will be observed on Sept. 26 this year.
asu.edu
ASU's Humanities Week returns for 2nd year with schedule of fun, thought-provoking events
This fall, The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University will host a collection of inspiring and high-impact events to highlight the breadth of offerings in the humanities division. Running Oct. 17–21, Humanities Week events will be both virtual and in person and will cover a wide...
asu.edu
ASU named No. 1 in innovation for eighth straight year
US News & World Report annual ranking also highlights engineering, business and nursing undergraduate programs. For the eighth year in a row, Arizona State University is No. 1 in innovation in the newly released annual Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Over the past 20 years, ASU...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
asu.edu
ASU philosophy camp teaches local high school students how to have disagreements
Over the summer, the School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies at Arizona State University hosted its inaugural philosophy summer camp for high school students. The camp came together as a combined effort between philosophy graduate students and philosophy faculty to get young students interested in philosophy and to understand...
asu.edu
Workshop introduces high school students to Alzheimer's research
ASU Department of Psychology, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center host Behavioral Neuroscience Workshop. You don’t know what you don’t know. And when it comes to the field of neuroscience, Heather Bimonte-Nelson is determined to change that. “One of the major challenges with building a more diverse pipeline of...
asu.edu
ASU College of Health Solutions welcomes 22 new faculty
Diverse group of scholars expand research, teaching capabilities to prepare future health care workforce. Twenty-two new faculty members are joining the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University for the 2022–23 academic year, bringing an infusion of new talent, energy and ideas. The new faculty offer significant experience...
asu.edu
ASU nursing college earns top 30 ranking for BSN program
An expansion of programs leading to increased capacity and robust academic-practice partnerships are just a few of the elements that helped Arizona State University’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation secure the No. 29 spot on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings of undergraduate nursing programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
asu.edu
ASU staffer teams up with siblings to preserve family history in new book
A small-town Facebook group and the worldwide novel coronavirus led Michelle Brown-Hollin, director of recruiting for Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University, to co-author a book about her family’s history in rural Illinois. Throughout the pandemic, Brown-Hollin, a native of Jonesboro, Illinois, kept up with the goings-on...
asu.edu
Interactive dance performance asks audiences: 'Good or bad: Which witch is which?'
ASU Gammage Beyond series show 'Wicked Bodies' debuts Sept. 24. When Liz Lerman visited an art exhibition in the Scottish National Gallery titled “Witches and Wicked Bodies,” a display of prints and art depicting witches over the course of 500 years, she was struck by how the bodies of the women were shown as grotesque and unsightly, yet somehow still appeared powerful.
Comments / 0