ASU looks to improve connections for Hispanic students, community. Official Hispanic-Serving Institution designation means at least 25% of undergraduates are Hispanic. Arizona State University has already done a lot of work to attract and support Hispanic students — as evidenced by its designation this year as a Hispanic-Serving Institution — but more needs to be done for this population and the community, according to participants at a town hall on Monday night.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO