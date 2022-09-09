Read full article on original website
Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames Cardinals' stadium turf for injuries
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blamed "loose" field turf at State Farm Stadium for injuries some players sustained during their Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Paralyzed HS Athlete’s First Words After Ventilator Came Off: ‘Roll Tide’
Nearly two weeks ago, Ethan Glynn was unable to feel anything below his shoulders. Glynn, a member of the football team at Bloomington Jefferson High School near Minneapolis, was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury in a tackle that he made in the first quarter of the team’s season opening game.
