Read full article on original website
Related
Meeting Melody Carr, wife of Fresno State legend David Carr
You can probably catch Melody Carr cruising Millerton Lake with her family, hosting a book club with friends or trying out the latest TikTok trend with her husband, former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion, David Carr.
csufresno.edu
Jalen Moreno-Cropper gives back to the community of Fresno
Jalen Moreno-Cropper has made a new name for himself in the first two weeks of play for the Fresno State football team by giving back to his community. Ahead of the Cal Poly and Fresno State game, Moreno-Cropper announced that he would be adding “Moreno” along with his last name Cropper to pay homage to his late grandfather.
Monster Jam returns to Fresno
Fresno, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 12,000-pound monster trucks are returning to Fresno for the Arena Championship Series. The Monster Jam Arena Championship will take place at the Save Mart Center from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12. Audiences will be thrilled by the world-class drivers as they show off their skills in intense races […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Young musical duo wins finale of Merced’s Got Talent
The young musical duo of The Real Just ‘M’ won last Saturday’s finale of Merced’s Got Talent in front of a packed house inside the Black Box Theater of the Multicultural Arts Center. Runner-up honors went to youth singer Tony Mendoza and Third Place went to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Suzanne Hood Dead after Multi-Vehicle Collision on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Female Driver Killed in Multi-Car Accident near Peach Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of Peach and McKinley Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved and found severely damaged in the area.
Claim for damages filed after incident between former Fresno Unified principal and student
A claim for damages has been filed following an incident between a former Fresno Unified principal and a student with special needs.
Driver airlifted after cement truck crash in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CHP officials are investigating how a cement truck veered off the and into a field Tuesday morning. Investigators say the truck was headed south on Road 16 north of Avenue 14 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and which caused the truck to crash and roll on its […]
KMPH.com
'Dogs, Trojans trade compliments
USC week continues for the Fresno State football team, leading up to the showdown with the Trojans Saturday night at the historic Coliseum in Los Angeles. Quarterback Jake Haener cannot wait. In two games this season, Haener has completed 75-percent of his passes for 737 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He will need to continue to perform at that level against the Trojans. USC running back Travis Dye has some experience with Haener and the Bulldogs. Dye played at Oregon last season before transferring to the Trojans. The Ducks scrambled to beat Fresno State by a touchdown last year. Dye is warning his teammates to be ready for the 'Dogs. There's a new sheriff on the sidelines at the Coliseum. USC hired Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley in a stunning offseason move. He has used the transfer portal to re-build the roster, and the turnaround has been unbelievable. From Pac-12 doormat to now ranked seventh in the nation, and a target every week. Riley expects the Bulldogs will give his unbeaten Trojans a real battle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children
HANFORD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a mother of five is in critical condition along with two of her children after a vehicle crash near Hanford Sunday night. CHP confirms another one of her children died during the crash. Emma Babara Figueroa, 29, originally from Seaside, was driving her gray 2006 Honda Odyssey southbound The post Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children appeared first on KION546.
Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless. Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno identified
40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was killed Friday night just after 8 pm in front of his mother's house, where he had been staying.
crimevoice.com
Fresno man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Above: Christopher Turner booking photo | Fresno PD. Fresno police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man. On the morning of Saturday, August 27, police found 73-year-old Robert Torres lying on the ground in the area of Orchard and Yale Avenues. Torres had reportedly sustained several gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Monica Acevedo Injured in Fatal Collision on Whitmore Avenue [Hughson, CA]
Three-Vehicle Crash near Waring Road Left Denair Man Dead. The deadly crash occurred around 3:31 p.m., just east of Waring Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2014 Nissan on Whitmore drifted into the westbound lane and directly into the path of a 2006 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Avelino Araiza. The Nissan spun out directly behind the Ford and into the path of a Toyota driven by 47-year-old Acevedo of Hughson.
Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year. The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase […]
AOL Corp
Madera man dies in Highway 41 rollover crash, CHP says. The SUV landed in a dirt field
A 58-year-old Madera man was killed in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 41, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The man was driving north in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer north of Road 208 about 11:20 p.m. Saturday when for an unknown reason the SUV left the roadway, CHP said.
KMPH.com
One hit and killed by train in Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Downtown Fresno. The incident involving an Amtrak train was reported Monday afternoon near Diana St. and White Ave. The Fresno Police Department says a man in his 30s or 40s was declared dead at...
Los Baños Enterprise
The Enterprise hires Los Banos native, LBHS grad to be new editor
After a literal nationwide search with 25 applicants from as far away as Georgia and New York, it is with great pleasure that owner, Michael Braa and I introduce the new editor of the Enterprise is a native of Los Banos, Tisha Blackwood-Freitas. Born and raised in Los Banos, Tisha...
Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
KMJ
Disabled Daughter Left Inside Bus During Extreme Heat
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A valley family is now demanding answers and wanting action. According to Joyce Henry, her daughter who is developmentally disabled and relies on a wheelchair was left behind on a bus in triple-digit heat. 47-year-old Charmaine Tyler attends a day program at Central Valley Training...
KMJ
Fresno Fire And Local First Responders Honor Firefighters Lost In The 9/11 Attacks
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department have been doing a 343 burpee challenge every year to remember and honor the lives of their fellow firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Fresno Fire says this year marks 20 years of doing over 6,000...
Comments / 0