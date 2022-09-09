USC week continues for the Fresno State football team, leading up to the showdown with the Trojans Saturday night at the historic Coliseum in Los Angeles. Quarterback Jake Haener cannot wait. In two games this season, Haener has completed 75-percent of his passes for 737 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He will need to continue to perform at that level against the Trojans. USC running back Travis Dye has some experience with Haener and the Bulldogs. Dye played at Oregon last season before transferring to the Trojans. The Ducks scrambled to beat Fresno State by a touchdown last year. Dye is warning his teammates to be ready for the 'Dogs. There's a new sheriff on the sidelines at the Coliseum. USC hired Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley in a stunning offseason move. He has used the transfer portal to re-build the roster, and the turnaround has been unbelievable. From Pac-12 doormat to now ranked seventh in the nation, and a target every week. Riley expects the Bulldogs will give his unbeaten Trojans a real battle.

