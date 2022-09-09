Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Rural America Initiatives receives two checks from First Interstate Bank
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Keeping things quiet, First Interstate Bank surprised Rural America Initiatives with not one, but two checks Tuesday morning. They received a $25,000 grant through the bank’s “Believe in Local” campaign. “When First Interstate Bank and Great Western Bank merged, they created this...
newscenter1.tv
Spearfish comes together to celebrate new addition to Veterans Monument
SPEARFISH, S.D.– At least 50 people showed up on Sunday, September 11 to Spearfish’s City Park for a commemoration of the third wall for the city’s Veterans Monument. The event began with a ringing of a bell three rounds of three rings, to honor the thousands of people lost during the September 11 attacks on both World Trade Center buildings.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s a look at celebrating women who protect and serve in the Rapid City Police Department
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, Sept. 12 is recognized as National Police Woman Day. It’s a chance to celebrate the women who protect and serve, as well as a way to recruit more women into law enforcement. For the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD), they posted on...
newscenter1.tv
NDN Collective holds backpack giveaway to help kids get school supplies
RAPID CITY, S.D. – School supplies is an important thing for children to have during classes and some may think it’s what leads them to success. NDN Collective brought the community together for school supplies, lunch and time to talk during their third annual backpack giveaway Saturday at Rapid Skillz 360.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
newscenter1.tv
BOYS GOLF: RC Stevens wins Spearfish Invitational by one stroke
SPEARFISH, S.D. – We’re halfway through the boys high school golf season. There’s just a few meets left before the state tournament on Oct. 3-4. In the meantime, local golf teams gathered in the Northern Hills on Tuesday for the Spearfish Invitational. Rapid City Stevens captured the...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City School Resource Officer: “This is where I belong”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It’s the collision of two worlds – law enforcement and education. School Resource Officers in the Rapid City Area School District work every day to build relationships with students to ensure safety and healthy development. One of those SRO’s is Deputy Alix Whittle....
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity receives $30,000 grant from Wells Fargo
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wells Fargo has made a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity. The donation is split up between all of the different locations across the country. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity received $30,000 and they already have plans for what to do with it. The grant will help to build two, three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
newscenter1.tv
RC bike path section to close for repairs
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A section of Rapid City’s bike path will be closed beginning next week as crews perform sewer main reconstruction and sidewalk repair. The bike path section from the Chapel Lane Bridge to the Cleghorn Canyon area will be closed to public access beginning Monday, Sept. 18 and will remain closed until completion of the reconstruction and repair project, which is scheduled for Nov. 18.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the 12th annual Stratobowl hot air balloon launch this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the last 12 years, it has been a tradition for hot air balloon pilots to gather in the Stratobowl for a three-day flight event. This year, the event takes place on September 9 -11 and is hosted by Black Hills Balloons. The flight started...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
frcheraldstar.com
Campers, vehicles and many other items stolen; HSPD make arrest in storage unit thefts
HOT SPRINGS – Area law enforcement agencies have been dealing with a rash of thefts over the past few weeks, including several storage unit break-ins and stolen vehicles. Hot Springs Police Chief Ross Norton said last week that multiple units at three different Hot Springs storage facilties have had padlocks cut and items stolen recently, but they do have one person in custody and another who is currently a fugitive, but has a warrant out for his arrest. Both are males who have been living in Hot Springs, aged 50 and 39.
KEVN
Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spearfish’s Public Safety Department has received an uptick in complaints about illegal garbage dumping. This means people are throwing their trash away in private, commercial, or residential dumpsters that are not intended for public use. Officials say they’ve seen an increase in city trash...
KEVN
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
newscenter1.tv
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central defeats Douglas to snap 6-match losing streak
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s been a rough start to the season for the Rapid City Central volleyball team and first year head coach Hope Hammerbeck. The Cobblers have only won one out of their first 11 matches. But the Cobblers snapped a 6-match losing streak on Tuesday...
KEVN
Medical marijuana dispensary set to open in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As medical marijuana is legal in South Dakota, another new dispensary is opening soon in Rapid City. But it can be a slow the process to open dispensaries. Still, business owners say the prolonged process is beneficial because of the length of time it takes...
newscenter1.tv
Police arrest three for stolen items
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 12, Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a report of a trailer at a construction site that had its locks cut. The report also stated that a number of items were taken from the trailer. The stolen items include a large amount of copper fittings valued in the thousands of dollars.
newscenter1.tv
Are you experiencing “major” regret? Federal Reserve reveals most and least-regretted areas of study among college graduates
RAPID CITY, S.D.– According to a survey by the Federal Reserve, nearly two in five college graduates with a bachelor’s degree regret their choice of major. Of the people surveyed, humanities and arts majors rounded out the number one most-regretful, with many wishing they had chosen to go into a different field. Engineers however were the happiest with their decision. Only 24 percent of engineering majors wished they had not chosen to study engineering.
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
Comments / 1