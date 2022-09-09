Read full article on original website
Jerry Lawler Reflects On His Death On Monday Night Raw Ten Years Ago
That’s as serious as you can get. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling, but there are also various health issues that would be classified as a bit more serious. This can include all kinds of things that you might not see, but some of them can be life threatening. Unfortunately that was the case one night on Monday Night Raw and now someone is talking about a special anniversary.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s Future In WWE
He’s worth the wait. There have been a lot of surprising returns in WWE as of late, with wrestlers ranging from prospects to former World Champions coming back to television. It has made for some great moments and leaves fans wondering who might be coming through that curtain next. WWE is running out of big names to bring back, but now it seems that they might have plans for a big one.
WRESTLING RUMORS: You Weren’t Supposed To See Something At WWE Clash At The Castle
That would explain it. Last weekend, WWE presented Clash At The Castle, its first stadium event in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. The show took place in front of 60,000+ fans and was one of the biggest cards that WWE has presented in a very long time. That meant the show needed a major main event and that is what it had, but then things got weird. Now we know what went wrong.
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star
He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
WATCH: Huge Title Fight Takes Place After Monday Night Raw
There’s more to come. Monday Night Raw has been WWE’s flagship television show for the better part of thirty years. So many of the most famous moments that WWE fans can remember in this generation have taken place on the show and there is nothing to suggest that it is going to stop anytime soon. Going to a show is a special feeling, especially when you get a bonus after the show is over.
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
WWE Likely Losing Content From Streaming Service
No more? WWE is a major wrestling promotion but what matters most is that they produce a lot of content. The company is known for presenting more content than they know what to do with on several shows across a variety of platforms. Spreading things out like this means that WWE makes quite a bit of money, but now things might be changing a bit with one such area.
Update On AEW Suspensions, One Name Already Back To Work
It’s wrapping up. The biggest wrestling story of the last few weeks has been the backstage brawl following the AEW All Out media scrum. CM Punk and Ace Steel got into a huge fight with the Elite, resulting in multiple wrestlers and agents being suspended from the company. That has thrown a wrench into a lot of AEW’s plans, but the wrench might be loosening up a bit.
NXT Star Announces Severe Injury, Out Nine Months
That’s something that can happen. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be rather serious issues. An injury can take a wrestler out of action for several months at a time and you might not even know that it is coming. One of the worst things you can hear is finding out that someone is going to be out of action for several months and now it has happened again.
Monday Night Raw Results – September 12, 2022
Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. We are less than a month away from Extreme Rules and Raw could use some matches on the card. There are already some feuds going here and we should have a few things ready to go sooner than later. As for tonight though, this is all about the Edge/Rey Mysterio vs. the Judgment Day, because this story is still going. Let’s get to it.
Edge Likely Gone From Monday Night Raw For The Foreseeable Future
That might be it for a bit. There are certain stars in WWE who are just bigger deals than others. Names that high up on the depth chart are going to get special privileges that other stars just do not receive. You know these stars when you see them, or at least you do when they are around. That might not be the case for one of the more prominent stars around today.
WATCH: WWE Teases Return Of Successful Stable
Call it a flashback? Stables have been a major deal in WWE for a very long time and that is still the case to this day. You get to see wrestlers come together and combine their talents rather than going it alone. That is the kind of thing that can offer all kinds of benefits and WWE has done their best to make it work. Now a WWE star is teasing the return of a rather successful stable.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Kenny Omega Looked Into Possible WWE Jump
He wanted out? The rise of AEW has shaken up the balance of the professional wrestling world. There are only so many wrestlers around the industry and those people now have another top level place to go. That is the kind of thing that can open up a lot of doors and now it seems that another major name is at least somewhat interested in jumping to another promotion.
Roman Reigns Adds Another Prestigious Accomplishment To His Resume
The reign continues. We are currently in the midst of one of the longest championship reigns in WWE history as Roman Reigns is now over two years into his Universal Title reign. That is the kind of run that you never see and it is interesting to see just how far the reign can go. Reigns has been a top star for a long time now and he has won another title from outside WWE.
Change Of Plans For Gable Steveson, WWE Forced To Scrap Original Idea
That doesn’t sound overly positive. With so many wrestlers coming through WWE’s doors as you see on a regular basis, it takes something special to have someone really stand out. You do see it occasionally though and often it is someone with a background in more traditional sports. That is something WWE had hoped for with a major name, but things are not going as planned.
NXT Results – September 13, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s the one year anniversary and that is something that could work very well. WWE knows how to hype up its own history like few others and they could manage to make it work around here. I’m not sure how many highlights there are for this show, but there is at least some potential. Let’s get to it.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Wants Two World Champions For WrestleMania 39
They have a plan for that. Back in August 2020, Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Title and has held the championship ever since. That is the kind of reign that you do not see in modern wrestling, or in almost any era of wrestling for that matter. It has turned Reigns into an all time great, but at some point he is going to have to lose the title. Now WWE might have a plan in mind.
KB’s Review: The Muffin Man
Every so often in wrestling, you see something happen that just changes everything about a promotion in the blink of an eye. These things are pretty few and far between, but when they do happen, you know that the fallout is going to be huge as well. As rare as that can be, we got something even more rare earlier this month, as two such major events took place in the span of about an hour. What else could I talk about here?
CM Punk’s AEW Media Scrum Rant Has Positive/Hilarious Side Effect
Call it a perk. Every so often, a wrestler will mention something that has some unforeseen consequences, some of which may be more positive than others. It could be anything from talking about a great wrestler to recommending something to the fans. That can lead to some very positive situations, and that is the case for something that has nothing to do with wrestling.
