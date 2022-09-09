Read full article on original website
KHANNA: My Priorities Run Counter to the 149th District State Rep Incumbent
My name is Rachel Khanna, and I am running to be your State Representative for the 149th District. Over the past three months I’ve spoken to hundreds of voters — and while I may not have met you yet, I hope to get to know you soon. Let...
LETTER: Lack of Participation in LWV Debate Denies Me Information to Make an Educated Vote
As a 30 year resident of Greenwich I have always attended the pre-election debates held by the Greenwich League of Women Voters. These debates include Q&A from the bi-partisan resident participants and are an opportunity for us to get a sense of the person running for elected office as well as hear their positions on various issues.
CCI to Be Renamed Barbara’s House in Honor of Its Founder, Barbara Nolan
Community Centers, Inc has announced that effective Sept 13, the social service agency will be known as Barbara’s House. The name change will be marked by a ribbon cutting at 2 St Roch Avenue (across from Hamilton Avenue School) on Sept 13 at 4:00pm. The event will be celebrated...
Greenwich Communities Unhappy with Conditions of P&Z Approval for Vinci Gardens
The Greenwich Planning & Zoning Commission conducted a long awaited vote on “Vinci Gardens,” which is Greenwich Communities (formerly the Housing Authority of the Town of Greenwich) 52-unit senior independent living development proposed on McKinney Terrace in Byram. The building will be located at the end of Vinci...
P&Z Member Dissents in Intersection Improvements Vote: “A Bridge Too Far”
The Planning & Zoning commission voted in favor of improvements for two intersections on Greenwich Ave: Havemeyer/ Arch and Fawcett/Grigg. Despite cautions against removing some lawn in front of the Havemeyer property from four residents, the Greenwich Tree Conservancy, and one passionate P&Z commissioner, Peter Levy, the vote on Sept 8 was 4-1 in favor of both the MI and site plans.
Sept 11 Ceremony Is a Reminder of Those Lost, of Heroism and a Lesson Not to Let History Repeat
The 21st annual remembrance to those who lost their lives on Sept 11, 2001 was held in Cos Cob Park on Sunday, beginning at 8:46am with the firing of a cannon to mark the moment hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Trio Arrested for Fraudulent Bank Activity on Greenwich Ave
On Sept 6 Greenwich Police officers responded to a bank on Greenwich Avenue on a report of a fraudulent transaction in progress. Patrol officers and plain clothes officers working in the area were able to detain and positively identify Ticquan Rahman Brown, 28, of New York, NY and his accomplices Tru S Garland, 27 of Bronx, NY and Bernard Medina, 48, also of Bronx, NY.
777 West Putnam Ave Sells for $48 Million
When last we reported on 777 West Putnam Ave, “The Greenwich Gateway Building,” it was in 2017 when a 120 unit building development was proposed. During public P&Z hearing neighbors testified that the area was prone to flooding. The property features an office building and 485 parking spaces....
Old Greenwich Merchants Announce “Art on Sound Beach Ave”
A road closure has been approved and Art on Sound Beach Avenue 2022. On Sunday, Sept 18, Old Greenwich Merchants are hosting “Art on Sound Beach Avenue 2022” from 11:00am – 5:00 pm. The show will have over 60 local, up and coming artists , exhibiting and...
Living with Highway and Train Noise: One Man’s Story
A couple of weeks ago I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd that moves to a home near the train, airport or highway and then complains about the noise. I received a very thoughtful reply from one reader which I’d like to...
