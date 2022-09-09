ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Communities Unhappy with Conditions of P&Z Approval for Vinci Gardens

The Greenwich Planning & Zoning Commission conducted a long awaited vote on “Vinci Gardens,” which is Greenwich Communities (formerly the Housing Authority of the Town of Greenwich) 52-unit senior independent living development proposed on McKinney Terrace in Byram. The building will be located at the end of Vinci...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

P&Z Member Dissents in Intersection Improvements Vote: “A Bridge Too Far”

The Planning & Zoning commission voted in favor of improvements for two intersections on Greenwich Ave: Havemeyer/ Arch and Fawcett/Grigg. Despite cautions against removing some lawn in front of the Havemeyer property from four residents, the Greenwich Tree Conservancy, and one passionate P&Z commissioner, Peter Levy, the vote on Sept 8 was 4-1 in favor of both the MI and site plans.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Trio Arrested for Fraudulent Bank Activity on Greenwich Ave

On Sept 6 Greenwich Police officers responded to a bank on Greenwich Avenue on a report of a fraudulent transaction in progress. Patrol officers and plain clothes officers working in the area were able to detain and positively identify Ticquan Rahman Brown, 28, of New York, NY and his accomplices Tru S Garland, 27 of Bronx, NY and Bernard Medina, 48, also of Bronx, NY.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

777 West Putnam Ave Sells for $48 Million

When last we reported on 777 West Putnam Ave, “The Greenwich Gateway Building,” it was in 2017 when a 120 unit building development was proposed. During public P&Z hearing neighbors testified that the area was prone to flooding. The property features an office building and 485 parking spaces....
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Old Greenwich Merchants Announce “Art on Sound Beach Ave”

A road closure has been approved and Art on Sound Beach Avenue 2022. On Sunday, Sept 18, Old Greenwich Merchants are hosting “Art on Sound Beach Avenue 2022” from 11:00am – 5:00 pm. The show will have over 60 local, up and coming artists , exhibiting and...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Living with Highway and Train Noise: One Man’s Story

A couple of weeks ago I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd that moves to a home near the train, airport or highway and then complains about the noise. I received a very thoughtful reply from one reader which I’d like to...
DARIEN, CT

