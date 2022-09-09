MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / On Saturday, August 27, Madrid hosted the world's most significant event on cryptocurrencies. The venue chosen for the event was the WiZink Center, where more than 7,000 people read to learn about the latest news and trends of the metaverse through a completely different experience organised by the Mundo Crypto company. The presenters, the journalist Danae Boronat and the crypto influencer Andrés Meneses, along with Mani Thawani, have led this unique event in Spain for the sector.

