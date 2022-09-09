ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Benzinga

Karma Launches New Brand Identity, Introduces the Future of Online Shopping

--News Direct-- Karma, the app that helps shoppers get what they want at the lowest price, unveiled its new corporate brand today. The new brand and visual identity highlight Karma's mission to change the way people shop, putting them in control of what they want. The company also announced it had reached a savings milestone, helping its four million plus users save more than $300 million.
Benzinga

THC Infused Lemonade, 'Vicious Citrus' Gains Wider Distribution In New Deal

Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA (FSE:9YC), a cannabis company, is launching its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade in the province of Saskatchewan. The high potency flat lemonade, Vicious Citrus OG, will hit Saskatchewan retail shelves this week. "Launching Vicious Citrus in Saskatchewan is an important milestone," stated Jay Garnett, CEO...
Benzinga

MundoCrypto Brings Together More Than 7,000 People in and Launches its Own Metaverse in the Biggest Crypto Event

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / On Saturday, August 27, Madrid hosted the world's most significant event on cryptocurrencies. The venue chosen for the event was the WiZink Center, where more than 7,000 people read to learn about the latest news and trends of the metaverse through a completely different experience organised by the Mundo Crypto company. The presenters, the journalist Danae Boronat and the crypto influencer Andrés Meneses, along with Mani Thawani, have led this unique event in Spain for the sector.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Joined By Fellow 'PayPal Mafia' Member And Key Trump Supporter Peter Thiel In Praising Desantis: 'Best Of The Governors'

PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL co-founder Peter Thiel — a major supporter of former President Donald Trump — heavily praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a recent speech. What Happened: Thiel, speaking at the National Conservatism Conference, praised DeSantis and Florida while criticizing California, his home state, according to a report from Business Insider.
Benzinga

Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head

Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
Benzinga

NASA Administrator Praises Elon Musk's SpaceX For Proving Critics Wrong: 'Everybody Poo-Pooed' The Private Space Company

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has praised Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk for the incredible rise of SpaceX in the private space industry, despite being written off by critics. What Happened: Nelson recently told Newsweek that the space industry has benefitted from what SpaceX has already accomplished. He even suggested that there is a lot more to come from the Musk-led company — a notion that was "poo-pooed" by most in the company's early days.
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge After Consumer Price Inflation Surprises To The Upside — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus

The major U.S. index futures squandered early gains and were moving to the downside following the release of the August inflation report. On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight session, with the major averages settling at two-week highs. The market witnessed across-the-board strength, as evidenced by positive closes by all S&P sector indexes. Energy, IT, communication and consumer discretionary stocks saw particular strength.
