Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Gates Praises This New School Subject That Could Change The World
New Jersey is the first state in the U.S to formally begin incorporating climate change into its public school education. Christa Delaney, an AP environmental science teacher, says it will help prepare students for the future. Back-to-school season has arrived, and students in New Jersey this year may get a...
EXCLUSIVE: NYC Could Become Cannabis Capital Of The World; Tri-State Focuses On Regulation, Equity
The Northeast is ready to alter the American cannabis market, and New York City could become the pot capital of the world. That was among the topics discussed on Tuesday at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. With a combined population of 33 million, New York, New Jersey,...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump Says US 'Laughing Stock All Over The World' As Supporter 'Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell Alleges FBI Seized His Phone
The seizure takes place after phones of two top Trump aides were seized earlier by DoJ. Trump said seizure of the 'Pillow Guy's' phone shows 'we are now living in a weaponized police state'. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a well-known supporter of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that his...
Remember Trump's Bizzare Idea To Buy Greenland? It Came From This New York Cosmetics Heir, Says New Book
Donald Trump's Greenland purchase idea came from Ronald Lauder. Lauder, who knew Trump from college, offered to negotiate with the Danish government. Trump proposed swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland on one occasion. Former President Donald Trump had wanted Greenland, a Danish autonomous country, to be a part of the United...
'Restore Trump To President King' Declares Armed Man In Rainbow Clown Wig Arrested At Dairy Queen
An armed man entered a Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania on Saturday intent to throw down the gauntlet and “restore Trump as President King” instead of ordering the restaurant’s signature FlameThrower burger. Jan Stawovy, 61, is facing felony charges after entering the store on Route 66 near Pittsburgh...
Benzinga
Karma Launches New Brand Identity, Introduces the Future of Online Shopping
--News Direct-- Karma, the app that helps shoppers get what they want at the lowest price, unveiled its new corporate brand today. The new brand and visual identity highlight Karma's mission to change the way people shop, putting them in control of what they want. The company also announced it had reached a savings milestone, helping its four million plus users save more than $300 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof
Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in...
Benzinga
THC Infused Lemonade, 'Vicious Citrus' Gains Wider Distribution In New Deal
Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA (FSE:9YC), a cannabis company, is launching its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade in the province of Saskatchewan. The high potency flat lemonade, Vicious Citrus OG, will hit Saskatchewan retail shelves this week. "Launching Vicious Citrus in Saskatchewan is an important milestone," stated Jay Garnett, CEO...
Benzinga
MundoCrypto Brings Together More Than 7,000 People in and Launches its Own Metaverse in the Biggest Crypto Event
MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / On Saturday, August 27, Madrid hosted the world's most significant event on cryptocurrencies. The venue chosen for the event was the WiZink Center, where more than 7,000 people read to learn about the latest news and trends of the metaverse through a completely different experience organised by the Mundo Crypto company. The presenters, the journalist Danae Boronat and the crypto influencer Andrés Meneses, along with Mani Thawani, have led this unique event in Spain for the sector.
Nio, EV Shares Drop Over 1%, While Alibaba, Tech Peers Mixed: What's Weighing On Hong Kong Stocks Today
PBOC keeps one-year medium-term lending facility rate unchanged at 2.75%. China's cyberspace regulator proposes series of amendments to the nation’s cybersecurity law. Hong Kong stocks opened mixed on Thursday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng gaining 0.38%, while EV stocks declined. Shares of XPeng, Li Auto and Nio fell over 1%.
Elon Musk Joined By Fellow 'PayPal Mafia' Member And Key Trump Supporter Peter Thiel In Praising Desantis: 'Best Of The Governors'
PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL co-founder Peter Thiel — a major supporter of former President Donald Trump — heavily praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a recent speech. What Happened: Thiel, speaking at the National Conservatism Conference, praised DeSantis and Florida while criticizing California, his home state, according to a report from Business Insider.
'I Think That Company Ultimately Is Going To Come Under Pressure' Says Cramer About This Industrial Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Stellantis N.V. STLA but recommended sticking with Ford Motor Company F. "All we need is Ford. Under $15, that’s terrific." When asked about Matson, Inc. MATX, Cramer said, "I think that company ultimately is going to come...
Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head
Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
NASA Administrator Praises Elon Musk's SpaceX For Proving Critics Wrong: 'Everybody Poo-Pooed' The Private Space Company
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has praised Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk for the incredible rise of SpaceX in the private space industry, despite being written off by critics. What Happened: Nelson recently told Newsweek that the space industry has benefitted from what SpaceX has already accomplished. He even suggested that there is a lot more to come from the Musk-led company — a notion that was "poo-pooed" by most in the company's early days.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge After Consumer Price Inflation Surprises To The Upside — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures squandered early gains and were moving to the downside following the release of the August inflation report. On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight session, with the major averages settling at two-week highs. The market witnessed across-the-board strength, as evidenced by positive closes by all S&P sector indexes. Energy, IT, communication and consumer discretionary stocks saw particular strength.
Comments / 0