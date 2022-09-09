ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Prospect Julks Joins Exclusive Club with Space Cowboys

By Kenny Van Doren
 4 days ago

Corey Julks became the first Sugar Land Space Cowboy to reach 20 stolen bases and 20 home runs in a season.

Corey Julks made history this week. The Houston Astros prospect became the first player in Triple-A Sugar Land history to reach 20 stolen bases and 20 home runs in a single season.

Julks swiped his 20th base of the season Wednesday, marking his first season with at least 20. The righty has clubbed 25 home runs on the year, also a career high, finding the other side of the wall for the 20th time on July 28.

The 26-year-old outfielder will be Rule 5 Draft eligible this winter. It would behoove the Astros to protect Julks or find him a new team, rather than letting him be selected by another Major League team.

On the year, Julks is slashing .267/.352/.490 with 49 of his 122 hits being for extra bases. Defensively, the Houston product picked up third base in the offseason and has started four games at second base due to a shorter bench in Triple-A as of late.

Around the Farm:

Jackson Loftin, the Astros' 13th-round pick, fouled a ball off his face Thursday, breaking his nose, he told Inside The Astros . Loftin will miss the remaining three games for Single-A Fayetteville but will not need surgery.

The Astros promoted outfielder Roilan Machandy from the Florida Complex League to fill out the Woodpeckers bench. The righty slashed .242/.354/.342 in 49 games between the FCL Astros Blue and the FCL Astros Orange.

Outfielder Scott Schreiber was activated off the 7-day injured list Friday for Double-A Corpus Christi. Schreiber told Inside The Astros earlier this week he would not miss extended time.

Rolando Espinosa will finish out his 2022 season with the Hooks, his agent told Inside The Astros . The utilityman started the year in Florida and has since seen time in Triple-A, Double-A and Single-A, filling in where depth was needed.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

