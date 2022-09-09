New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan drink tap water from a sink at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village. Residents of the public housing complex had been warned not to drink the water due to claims of the water being contaminated with arsenic. The mayor’s office announced Saturday that the city has reviewed the final water test and concluded the water at the Jacob Riis Houses is safe. [ more › ]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO