Advocates demand reform to city’s Rental Assistance Program
Housing advocates rallied at City Hall on Tuesday to call on city officials to reform the Rental Assistance Program.
Zeldin calls congestion pricing plan 'a scam' during Rockland County visit
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rockland County Tuesday to call for a halt on the transit congestion pricing plan.
Brooklyn organization speaks up on yeshiva regulations amid private school ruling
The NY Board of Regents passed new rules to strengthen the curriculum and education policies and oversight within private schools, including yeshivas.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
Yonkers, firefighters reach deal to avoid mid-year budget cut
Yonkers and its firefighters avoided a capital budget cut that would have cost the city's department the ability to buy new fire trucks.
Construction worker dies on the job in Brooklyn, prompting investigation
DOB Commissioner Eric Ulrich briefs the media in Greenpoint on Monday's construction-related death. The incident occurred at the site of a new 14-story building project on Java Street in Greenpoint while workers were using an excavator to move pipes. [ more › ]
Bronx debuts new affordable housing bringing seniors together
An affordable housing complex is opening its doors to provide more supportive housing to the elderly.
Protest planned to close Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge
Animal advocates plan to renew their fight to shut down Sloth Encounters for animal exploitation. Humane Long Island says they will protest the Hauppauge animal adventure park at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside Islip Town Hall. Sloth Encounters owner Larry Wallach was issued four court appearance tickets. He is accused of...
Medical examiner rules deaths of 3 children on Coney Island as homicides by drowning
Police work along a stretch of beach at Coney Island after a mother was suspected of drowning her children in the ocean on September 12th, 2022. A spokesperson for the Administration for Children's Services told Gothamist they were working with the NYPD to investigate. [ more › ]
Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’
A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
Paterson mayor announces he’s moving ahead with plans to terminate police chief
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh has announced he is moving ahead with plans to terminate Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora. It’s the latest chapter in an ongoing saga between Baycora and Sayegh. The mayor says Baycora wasn't tough enough on gun violence and that his overall job performance in his two...
Great Neck homeowners fed up with flooding issues following latest rainfall
Homeowners in flood-prone areas along the North Shore are once again dealing with damage to their homes after heavy rain pounded certain areas overnight.
Heavy rain causes storm damage in Brooklyn
News 12's Noëlle Lilley is in Thunderbolt 12 tracking the downpour this morning hitting the five boroughs.
Brooklyn mom of 3 drowned kids was in custody battle, facing eviction
The Brooklyn mother of three young children who were apparently drowned at a Coney Island beach remained under psychiatric evaluation Tuesday as new details emerged in the tragedy.
Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn
A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
Mayor Adams declares water at Riis Houses is now safe, drinks water
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan drink tap water from a sink at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village. Residents of the public housing complex had been warned not to drink the water due to claims of the water being contaminated with arsenic. The mayor’s office announced Saturday that the city has reviewed the final water test and concluded the water at the Jacob Riis Houses is safe. [ more › ]
Bronx tenants say building management office's closure has been too long
Some Bronx tenants voiced their frustrations Friday after they said the management office for their apartment buildings has been closed for over a year. Residents at 1432 Crotona Park East said the management office at their building has been closed since last September. The management company, Crotona Park Redevelopment LLC,...
New York City Housing Authority Randomly Sends Tenant’s Private Financial Data to Reporter
On a Wednesday afternoon in April, according to a report from The City, during a routine video conference, employees of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, were startled to see a male superintendent and a woman, naked, in bed. This bizarre incident ended, for reasons that require some explanation, in an equally bizarre one: NYCHA sending Motherboard sensitive documents outlining the finances of a tenant who had nothing whatsoever to do with any of this.
Woman shot in head during Brooklyn drive-by saved by wig: NYPD
A woman’s wig helped her escape serious injury in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
Mayor: 1 firefighter remains hospitalized after crash in Paterson
One firefighter remains in the hospital after two firetrucks crashed into each other over the weekend, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh. The two crews were heading to a fire on Main Street in Paterson on Saturday. One firetruck slammed into a tree after the impact. The other crashed into a supermarket. No one in the store was hurt.
