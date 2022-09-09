Read full article on original website
Boil water order in effect for most of Mansfield, Massachusetts, officials say
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Mansfield officials have issued a boil water order for most residents after E. coli bacteria was recently detected in the Massachusetts town's drinking water. According to the town, E. coli was found in a sample collected from the Mansfield Water Division's water supply on Wednesday and...
Broken pipe forces Massachusetts RMV Plymouth Service Center to close for 'more than one week'
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Appointments and staff members are being relocated from a Massachusetts RMV location for "more than one week" after flooding caused by a broken water pipe over the weekend. The pipe burst on Sunday inside a ceiling at the Plymouth Service Center located at 40 Industrial Park...
'Punch to the gut': High school under construction catches fire in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester officials are working to determine the damage caused by a fire at a new school building that is being constructed in the Massachusetts city. The Worcester Fire Department said the fire that started Monday afternoon involved foam roofing insulation that was put up on the roof of the five-story building.
New Hampshire distillery cooks up crab-flavored whiskey to tackle the green crab problem
NEEDHAM, Mass. — European green crabs are an invasive species that is devastating the native New England shellfish population. One local distiller,Tamworth Distilling, is hoping to help the problem by developing a green crab whiskey.
Massachusetts General Hospital researchers working toward blood test for cancer
BOSTON — One of the ideas President Joe Biden is promoting in Boston as part of his "Cancer Moonshot" plan is trying to catch cancers earlier using simple blood tests. A team of 50 researchers and 200 support staff at Mass General's Cancer Center in Charlestown are working to make those tests a reality.
MBTA passengers should expect more longer-term diversions in future
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is in the final days of the full 30-day closure of the Orange Line, accomplishing "extensive track work and rail replacement," according to the MBTA general manager. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA general...
New East Boston MBTA ferry service to Long Warf begins for fall season
BOSTON — The MBTA started a new ferry service Monday between East Boston at Lewis Mall and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf. The MBTA last offered the service in the spring of 2022 as an alternative to shuttle buses when Blue Line service was suspended for tunnel maintenance. About 1,750 daily riders chose the ferry during the diversion, prompting the state legislature to fund the ferry service pilot between East Boston and downtown Boston.
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
'Our tag line is all day brunch and bar': The Friendly Toast opens in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — The Friendly Toast has opened its latest location in Dedham, Massachusetts. “I think a lot of restaurants take themselves super seriously, but you come here, and it's like you'd have to really try to not have fun,” said Staci Pinard, vice president of restaurant operations for The Friendly Toast. “Our tagline is 'All day brunch and bar.'”
Overhead wire falls onto Green Line track at Park Street, causing sparks, smoke in tunnel
BOSTON — The MBTA says Green Line service has resumed between Kenmore and Government Center stations after overhead wires fell on the tracks near Park Street Station on Sunday. Videos circulating on social media Sunday afternoon show smoke in the Green Line tunnel at Park Street. One video in...
Mayor Michelle Wu challenging Boston's 2020 Census count, says population undercounted
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she's challenging the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 count of the city's population, saying it was significantly undercounted. “We’re fighting for our fair share to be counted and to be a part of our community,” Wu said. Wu said the official...
Green Line overhead wire issue sparks panic at Park Street MBTA Station
BOSTON — "There was like the big shocks. It sounded like gunshots and it was pretty scary," a witness said.
'Scaredy cats': Masked neo-Nazis hold antisemitic banners on Massachusetts overpasses
SAUGUS, Mass. — Leaders in multiple Massachusetts communities are denouncing a neo-Nazi group for displaying antisemitic banners from highway overpasses over the weekend. The incidents happened Saturday evening as one banner was held from an overpass on Route 1 in Saugus, while the other was held from an overpass on Route 114 in Danvers.
Fenway Park blood drive among 9/11 events held in city of Boston
BOSTON — More than 300 people stopped by Fenway Park to give blood on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Some of the people who donated blood at the Boston ballpark were in grade school on 9/11, while others were in harm's way. "This huge explosion,"...
Curriculum at Boston school goes far beyond academics
The Boston Renaissance Charter Public School in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood has about 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through sixth. They come from nearly every neighborhood in the city. Students are selected by lottery.
Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston
BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
Employee of prominent Boston bank fired after being charged with rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected of several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years ago, is being held on $1 million bail. The Boston Police Department announced late Monday night that 42-year-old Ivan Wai Cheung, of...
Student stabbed twice inside Boston's Jeremiah Burke High School, police say
BOSTON — A student was stabbed Monday inside Jeremiah Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The 18-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening stab wounds to the shoulder and to the back just after 11 a.m. during lunch at the school on Washington Street, police said. The assailant fled the...
Crash on Interstate 93 in Boston leads to road rage stabbing, Massachusetts State Police say
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 93 in Boston early Monday that led to a road rage incident in which one person was stabbed. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway. State police said officers responded to a "road rage stabbing" inside the Tip O'Neill Tunnel.
