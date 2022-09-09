ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Punch to the gut': High school under construction catches fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester officials are working to determine the damage caused by a fire at a new school building that is being constructed in the Massachusetts city. The Worcester Fire Department said the fire that started Monday afternoon involved foam roofing insulation that was put up on the roof of the five-story building.
WCVB

MBTA passengers should expect more longer-term diversions in future

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is in the final days of the full 30-day closure of the Orange Line, accomplishing "extensive track work and rail replacement," according to the MBTA general manager. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA general...
WCVB

New East Boston MBTA ferry service to Long Warf begins for fall season

BOSTON — The MBTA started a new ferry service Monday between East Boston at Lewis Mall and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf. The MBTA last offered the service in the spring of 2022 as an alternative to shuttle buses when Blue Line service was suspended for tunnel maintenance. About 1,750 daily riders chose the ferry during the diversion, prompting the state legislature to fund the ferry service pilot between East Boston and downtown Boston.
WCVB

Fenway Park blood drive among 9/11 events held in city of Boston

BOSTON — More than 300 people stopped by Fenway Park to give blood on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Some of the people who donated blood at the Boston ballpark were in grade school on 9/11, while others were in harm's way. "This huge explosion,"...
WCVB

Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint

Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said.
WCVB

Curriculum at Boston school goes far beyond academics

The Boston Renaissance Charter Public School in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood has about 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through sixth. They come from nearly every neighborhood in the city. Students are selected by lottery.
WCVB

Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston

BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
WCVB

Student stabbed twice inside Boston's Jeremiah Burke High School, police say

BOSTON — A student was stabbed Monday inside Jeremiah Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The 18-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening stab wounds to the shoulder and to the back just after 11 a.m. during lunch at the school on Washington Street, police said. The assailant fled the...
