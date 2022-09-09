ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

City of New Haven recognizes new tenants union

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is now the first city in Connecticut to recognize a tenants union. Some feel it’s key with the cost of rent rising across the country. Tenants are not just concerned with rent prices, but also living conditions. As Mayor Justin Elicker signed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift

HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Newly completed bike lane opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven recently adopted its Safe Routes for All plan. A new bike lane on Wall Street now flows against the one way traffic and the dedicated traffic signal makes it safe to cross. While this is the city’s latest addition, it added there...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Mural project brings artwork to Hartford’s Albany Ave.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Very soon you will start noticing some new original artwork throughout Hartford in places you pass by every day. It’s called the Hartford Love Mural Project, which is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. “It’s good to get validated and stuff like that...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation

NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury’s officers reflect on National Policewoman Day

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Monday marked National Policewoman Day. Statistics show that in the U.S., only 10 percent of the police force is made up of women. Channel 3 spoke with some of the Waterbury Police Department’s officers on Monday. “I’m really proud to be a woman in this...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Annual PRIDE Fest Steps Off in Hartford

Trumbull Street in Hartford was filled with pride flags and hundreds of people dancing, all coming together to celebrate PRIDE Fest 2022. The event is hosted by Connecticut Latinos Achieving Rights and Opportunities, also known as CLARO. The president of CLARO, Charlie Ortiz, says over 7,000 people were in attendance...
HARTFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Public Transportation’s Courtesy Shortage

From July through early September, anywhere from several to dozens of CTtransit bus trips in Greater Hartford were canceled each weekday. The official reason: “lack of operators.” Only after weeks of non-stop disruption was there news coverage, which pushed CTtransit to publicly acknowledge that around 21% of its drivers were calling out on any given day. COVID was cited as the cause, raising the question of why this workforce COVID cluster has not received more attention.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Communication is key to staying on budget for a wedding

Channel 3 spoke with some of the Waterbury Police Department’s officers on Monday. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 13th. Homicide investigation in Hartford, Alex Jones Defamation trial, search for shooter in Plainville, and a beanie baby's adventure!. Eyewitness News Tuesday morning. Updated: 9 hours...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden police seek surveillance footage of deadly scooter crash

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 48-year-old man appeared to have died as a result of a scooter crash in Meriden on Monday night. Police said they were called to the area of 479 South Colony St. around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found two Good Samaritans who had been...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man dies in scooter crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a scooter crash Monday night in Meriden. Officers responded to South Colony Street around 7:40 p.m. and found two people providing emergency care to a 48-year-old man. The man was taken to the MidState Medical Center, where he later died. Meriden police said he was traveling north […]
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford PD investigate homicide on Hillside Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn — One person is dead after a reported shooting and crash in Hartford, police said. Officials said just before 1 a.m., the police department's ShotSpotter detected several rounds that went off on Hillside Avenue near Hughes Street, a little over a block away from Trinity College. A...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dead after shooting in Waterbury parking lot

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide in Waterbury on Tuesday. Authorities said a man was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. The 26-year-old man was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital where he died, police said. He has not been identified.
WATERBURY, CT

