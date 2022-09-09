Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
City of New Haven recognizes new tenants union
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is now the first city in Connecticut to recognize a tenants union. Some feel it’s key with the cost of rent rising across the country. Tenants are not just concerned with rent prices, but also living conditions. As Mayor Justin Elicker signed...
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield explores idea of turning vacant land into sports complex
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - There’s controversy in Wethersfield over what to do with 32 acres of vacant land in town. The town council is exploring the idea of putting a sports complex there. Some residents who live nearby don’t think it’s a good idea. If you drive...
Register Citizen
Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift
HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
New Britain Herald
$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Eyewitness News
Newly completed bike lane opens in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven recently adopted its Safe Routes for All plan. A new bike lane on Wall Street now flows against the one way traffic and the dedicated traffic signal makes it safe to cross. While this is the city’s latest addition, it added there...
WTNH.com
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
ctexaminer.com
Public Hearings for a Proposed Supermarket and a Marijuana Dispensary in Middletown
Two developments that could be significant to Middletown’s retail landscape are set to have zoning hearings this Wednesday: a proposed Big Y supermarket for the south side of town, and a marijuana dispensary on the west end of town. Michael Stone and Michael Fleischmann’s Stone Point Properties is proposing...
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
Eyewitness News
Mural project brings artwork to Hartford’s Albany Ave.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Very soon you will start noticing some new original artwork throughout Hartford in places you pass by every day. It’s called the Hartford Love Mural Project, which is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. “It’s good to get validated and stuff like that...
New Britain Herald
Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation
NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury’s officers reflect on National Policewoman Day
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Monday marked National Policewoman Day. Statistics show that in the U.S., only 10 percent of the police force is made up of women. Channel 3 spoke with some of the Waterbury Police Department’s officers on Monday. “I’m really proud to be a woman in this...
NBC Connecticut
Annual PRIDE Fest Steps Off in Hartford
Trumbull Street in Hartford was filled with pride flags and hundreds of people dancing, all coming together to celebrate PRIDE Fest 2022. The event is hosted by Connecticut Latinos Achieving Rights and Opportunities, also known as CLARO. The president of CLARO, Charlie Ortiz, says over 7,000 people were in attendance...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Public Transportation’s Courtesy Shortage
From July through early September, anywhere from several to dozens of CTtransit bus trips in Greater Hartford were canceled each weekday. The official reason: “lack of operators.” Only after weeks of non-stop disruption was there news coverage, which pushed CTtransit to publicly acknowledge that around 21% of its drivers were calling out on any given day. COVID was cited as the cause, raising the question of why this workforce COVID cluster has not received more attention.
Eyewitness News
Communication is key to staying on budget for a wedding
Eyewitness News
Meriden police seek surveillance footage of deadly scooter crash
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 48-year-old man appeared to have died as a result of a scooter crash in Meriden on Monday night. Police said they were called to the area of 479 South Colony St. around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found two Good Samaritans who had been...
Man dies in scooter crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a scooter crash Monday night in Meriden. Officers responded to South Colony Street around 7:40 p.m. and found two people providing emergency care to a 48-year-old man. The man was taken to the MidState Medical Center, where he later died. Meriden police said he was traveling north […]
Hartford PD investigate homicide on Hillside Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn — One person is dead after a reported shooting and crash in Hartford, police said. Officials said just before 1 a.m., the police department's ShotSpotter detected several rounds that went off on Hillside Avenue near Hughes Street, a little over a block away from Trinity College. A...
Eyewitness News
Man dead after shooting in Waterbury parking lot
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide in Waterbury on Tuesday. Authorities said a man was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. The 26-year-old man was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital where he died, police said. He has not been identified.
Trinity Health New England names new President and CEO.
Carter has held leadership positions out of state and takes over for Reginald Eadie who has accepted a leadership position with Trinity Health in Michigan. Carter holds a doctorate in pharmacy and an MBA.
