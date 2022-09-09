ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OR

West Nile virus detected again In Union County

By DICK MASON The Observer
 4 days ago
Buy Now Chris Law, Union County Vector Control manager, in July 2015 collects a mosquito trap in Ladd Marsh where West Nile virus had been detected mosquitoes. Cherise Kaechele/The Observer, File

IMBLER — The West Nile virus is maintaining a presence in Union County but there is no evidence that the disease is spreading to people.

Three more groups of mosquitoes in trap pools have tested positive for the virus in Union County, according to an Oregon Health Authority press release. Two of the pools came from the same area in Imbler, while the third was from a trap in the city of Union. This means that this summer there have been five positive mosquito pools in the Imbler area and one in Union.

