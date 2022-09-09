Read full article on original website
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Dingdong To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD ("Dingdong" or the "Company") DDL and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, CVNA and AZRE
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in ADC Therapeutics SA with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or "the Company") ADCT for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST AMPE, SFIX and MDT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
CHUCK Payment Network Launches Social Money With Prizeout
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - September 13, 2022 - ( ) CHUCK™, the open payment hub, announces Social Money™ in partnership with Prizeout to deliver gift cards via P2P payments with a live demo at the Finovate fintech conference. Unlike other payment networks that require both sender and receiver...
Oil industry's ad firms shun U.S. hearing on climate disinformation
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Public relations firms declined to attend a Wednesday hearing set by U.S. Democrats about whether they helped the fossil fuel industry spread disinformation about climate change, according to the House of Representatives panel holding the event.
Fundrise CEO Predicts Coastal Real Estate Markets Are Going To Start Declining
The real estate market is expected to undergo rampant changes as the macroeconomic and geological factors pile on. One of the most significant changes is the declining demand for coastal real estate as the climate change concerns amp up. Rising sea levels currently endanger once-coveted beach houses and by-the-sea properties. Fundrise co-founder and CEO Ben Miller also expects the disproportionate diaspora toward the Sunbelt region to bring down the value of coastal properties, which he discussed in a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance.
Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head
Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
THC Infused Lemonade, 'Vicious Citrus' Gains Wider Distribution In New Deal
Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA (FSE:9YC), a cannabis company, is launching its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade in the province of Saskatchewan. The high potency flat lemonade, Vicious Citrus OG, will hit Saskatchewan retail shelves this week. "Launching Vicious Citrus in Saskatchewan is an important milestone," stated Jay Garnett, CEO...
