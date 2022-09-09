Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone
It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look
The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Huge upgrade for new iPhone 14 ‘leaked’ that could save you money
APPLE could massively increase the amount of storage you get on an iPhone very soon. A new leak suggests that Apple is preparing to make a big change with this year's iPhone 14. The new iPhone is expected out at the beginning of September. We're tipped to get an iPhone...
The Verge
Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup
While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know
Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, and there are four to choose from this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s right, there’s no Mini version of the iPhone for 2022, and Apple has replaced it with a new, larger Plus model, a name that hasn’t been used on an iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus from 2017.
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
TechRadar
Best iPhone 14 cases of 2022: how to keep your new phone secure
It's so new that buyers still don't have them in hands yet, but that means it's the perfect time to buy the best iPhone 14 case that is protective and stylish for your new phone. Get your phone protected before anything happens to it!. Just because the iPhone 14 is...
Back-to-School Deals: Where to Buy an iPhone 14 Without Breaking the Bank
Whether you’re an iPhone loyalist or a newbie to Apple’s signature smartphone, every kind of shopper likes a good deal for back to school and beyond. For those of you who are looking for a new iPhone but don’t want to break the bank in the process, we put together a list of places where you can get a new or refurbished iPhone at a discount. Who has the best iPhone deals? It really depends on your preference. Keep reading for a roundup of retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy where you can pre-order the new iPhone 14, and...
iOS 16 features – which are coming to your iPhone?
While iOS 16 was confirmed to launch on September 12, bringing a redesigned Lock Screen, better safety features and other exciting goodies, some older iPhones won't have access to certain improvements. It makes sense for the most part - the chips inside some iPhones will simply struggle with what's available...
Apple to reveal its iPhone 14 on Wednesday—here’s what you can expect, including potential farewells to the ‘notch’ and the iPhone Mini
There is still no sign of revolutionary new consumer tech products like an Apple car or even a VR headset on the horizon.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Apple Insider
Five years ago, the iPhone X set the table for what's come since
In September 2017, Tim Cook said the iPhone X would "set the path for technology for the next decade." Halfway through that decade, it looks like Cook was right. When Tim Cook introduced the iPhone X on September 12, 2017, he did so under the famous "One more thing..." banner.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
