Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Uber To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber" or the "Company") UBER and reminds investors of the October 17, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
Benzinga

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in ADC Therapeutics SA with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or "the Company") ADCT for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
u.today

$258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Grows in Scope

The gargantuan Dogecoin-related lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gotten bigger, according to a recent report by Reuters. The massive lawsuit has added several new plaintiffs as well as Musk’s Boring Company and the Dogecoin Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the meme coin, among new defendants. As reported...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s massive $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit adds seven new plaintiffs

Elon Musk has stated time and time again that he is fond of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, but the Tesla CEO is now facing a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit for his involvement with the digital currency. The $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit has recently expanded even more, adding seven new plaintiffs and six new defendants.
Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Investors Worried About Merge As Ethereum Leads Bitcoin In $62M Crypto Outflows

Ethereum ETH/USD funds saw the largest amount of outflows this week as institutional investors took stock of the network’s upcoming merge to proof-of-stake. What Happened: In a Sept 12 report examining the extent of digital asset fund weekly outflows, CoinShares observed that crypto funds saw $62 million worth of net outflows over the last week.
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Shareholders Approve Sale to Elon Musk, Leaving Lawsuit as Final Hurdle for Deal

In a special meeting of shareholders Tuesday, holders of Twitter stock voted to approve the company’s sale to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $54.20 per share. The vote in favor was expected, but is important as it is the final pro forma hurdle to closing the sale to Musk, with regulators having already signed off on the deal. Now the only thing standing in the way of closing is Musk’s lawsuit, with a trial date tentatively set for next month.
Benzinga

INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
Benzinga

Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December

Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
HeySoCal

Jeff Bezos company Blue Origin sued for age discrimination

Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, has been sued by a 48-year-old former employee who alleges he was wrongfully terminated earlier this year because of his age and for complaining about workplace discrimination. Plaintiff Cristian Bureriu’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges age and disability...
