The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ENOB, LFST and DDL
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Uber To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber" or the "Company") UBER and reminds investors of the October 17, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in ADC Therapeutics SA with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or "the Company") ADCT for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
u.today
$258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Grows in Scope
The gargantuan Dogecoin-related lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gotten bigger, according to a recent report by Reuters. The massive lawsuit has added several new plaintiffs as well as Musk’s Boring Company and the Dogecoin Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the meme coin, among new defendants. As reported...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s massive $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit adds seven new plaintiffs
Elon Musk has stated time and time again that he is fond of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, but the Tesla CEO is now facing a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit for his involvement with the digital currency. The $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit has recently expanded even more, adding seven new plaintiffs and six new defendants.
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Firm BitGo Files $100M Lawsuit Against Galaxy Digital for Breaching Merger Agreement
Cryptocurrency custody firm BitGo has filed a lawsuit against crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital, seeking more than $100 million in damages as it alleges that Galaxy Digital intentionally breached the firms' $1.2 billion merger agreement, which was announced in May last year. The complaint was filed in Delaware Chancery...
Musk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk contended that Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) decision to pay millions of dollars to a whistleblower it had fired gives the world's richest person another justification for terminating his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company.
FOXBusiness
Twitter pushes back after Elon Musk files third termination notice for $44B acquisition
Twitter is pushing back against Elon Musk after the billionaire filed a third termination notice accusing the company of breaching its obligations under his $44 billion acquisition agreement. The social media platform called the third termination notice "invalid and wrongful" and said it has "breached none of its representations or...
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Investors Worried About Merge As Ethereum Leads Bitcoin In $62M Crypto Outflows
Ethereum ETH/USD funds saw the largest amount of outflows this week as institutional investors took stock of the network’s upcoming merge to proof-of-stake. What Happened: In a Sept 12 report examining the extent of digital asset fund weekly outflows, CoinShares observed that crypto funds saw $62 million worth of net outflows over the last week.
Twitter Shareholders Approve Sale to Elon Musk, Leaving Lawsuit as Final Hurdle for Deal
In a special meeting of shareholders Tuesday, holders of Twitter stock voted to approve the company’s sale to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $54.20 per share. The vote in favor was expected, but is important as it is the final pro forma hurdle to closing the sale to Musk, with regulators having already signed off on the deal. Now the only thing standing in the way of closing is Musk’s lawsuit, with a trial date tentatively set for next month.
INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Jeff Bezos company Blue Origin sued for age discrimination
Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, has been sued by a 48-year-old former employee who alleges he was wrongfully terminated earlier this year because of his age and for complaining about workplace discrimination. Plaintiff Cristian Bureriu’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges age and disability...
