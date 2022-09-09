ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top Holiday Gear, According to Our Team

Taste of Home‘s editors and Test Kitchen staffers are no strangers to hosting the season’s biggest celebrations. In fact, they’re pros at it!. We peek inside their homes to check out the tools, ingredients and more that help them go from prep to feast with ease. Get their go-to’s for pulling off every part of the party—the turkey, trimmings, even the ambiance.
Grinch Coffee Creamer Exists, and You’ll Need All the Flavors

Christmas and coffee creamer go together like the Grinch and stealing ornaments—a match made in heaven! So many amazing peppermint, gingerbread and other Christmas-themed snacks and products start coming out around this time, and we’re ready for it. This year we’ve been blessed (yet again) with a collaboration with the greatest green meanie to ever steal our hearts on Christmas… the Grinch.
How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
How Long Does Bacon Last in the Fridge?

Bacon is one of those foods that’s easy to love. It’s fantastic with breakfast, but it’s equally good when chopped up on a salad, draped over chicken on a sandwich or tossed with vegetables for a side dish. That sweet, salty and smoky flavor has the ability to light up a dish, and the smell of bacon in the oven is enough to make anyone hungry.
How Long Do Potatoes Last?

The rule of thumb when it comes to potatoes is “more is better.” You never know how many people will want a second helping of these starchy spuds, which is why so many of us buy potatoes in 5- or 10-pound bags. And there’s no harm in doing so, because they’ll store well, right? Probably, but it’s good to ask yourself, “How long do potatoes last?”
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better

Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
The Best Gift Baskets to Send (and Receive!)

Treat friends, family or yourself to the perfect gift! Find gift baskets to send as a birthday wish, thank you note, care package or just because. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Does Pumpkin Pie Need to Be Refrigerated?

Nothing says fall like pumpkin desserts. You’ve done the work of making a pumpkin pie—maybe entirely from scratch, maybe with a can of pumpkin—and now you need to know the best way to store it. So does pumpkin pie need to be refrigerated or can you just keep it covered on the counter?
Krispy Kreme Is Selling ‘Doggie Doughnuts’ for National Dog Day

If there’s one thing Krispy Kreme knows how to do—besides, you know, make good doughnuts—it’s keeping people interested. Its pumpkin spice doughnut menu, which dropped a few weeks ago, offers four different pumpkin spice doughnuts, including one stuffed with cream cheese and the brand-new pumpkin spice latte swirl doughnut. And that’s not even the only promo this month.
