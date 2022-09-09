WSDOT receives letter from City of Spokane threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared

Read full article on original website
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
Spokane threatens legal action unless state disbands homeless camp, pays for the mess
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has put a state agency on notice to expect legal action if an estimated 650 people are not removed from a homeless encampment on its property. In addition, the city wants to be reimbursed $350,000 for the cost of law enforcement...
Two arrested in hours-long standoff with SWAT in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies later identified...
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill
ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
Man arrested for DUI after rolling truck outside Spokane Valley Jack in the Box
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers said one man was arrested for DUI after rolling his truck into a grassy area near Jack in the Box near Pines and Mission on Tuesday. Troopers said the right lane going southbound is blocked for emergency vehicles and will be blocked...
Mead School Board votes against banning critical race theory, books about gender identity
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School Board voted against two proposals that would have banned critical race theory curriculum and books that taught about gender identity. For a closer look click here.
Spokane City Council imposes moratorium on building permits for residential structures in select neighborhoods
Spokane City Council voted 5-2 during their September 12, 2022, legislative session to impose an immediate moratorium on building permits for residential structures in the Latah/Hangman and Grandview/Thorpe neighborhoods for a period of six months. The purpose of the moratorium is to allow the City adequate time to update the...
Hangar fire at Felts Field caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, Sept. 10, firefighters from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) urgently responded to reports of a fire at Felts Field Spokane Airport just after 6 p.m. On scene, a hangar was reported to be smoking, with visible flames. A second-alarm was...
Medical examiner: Gunshot wound to head killed North Spokane shooting victim on Aug. 27
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the cause of death for the person who died in a shooting near Queen Ave on Aug. 27 as a gunshot wound to the head. For previous coverage click here.
New Chipotle location could be coming to Five Mile neighborhood
A building permit has been filed to add a new Chipotle location to the 5 Mile neighborhood. If it gets approved, this will be the fourth Chipotle in the Spokane area.
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane
You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
Man injured after shooting in downtown Spokane on Saturday
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a suspect following a shooting in downtown on Saturday. The victim is out of the hospital, but SPD wants you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 if you have any information.
3 people, including infant, hospitalized after major car crash in Colbert
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a car crash leaving a teenager, a 20-year-old and infant in the hospital. Investigators said the teenager was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when they crashed head-on into the other car. WSP said the victims could be okay.
Post Falls man arrested for battery following standoff with deputies
A Post Falls man was arrested for battery after law enforcement said he hit a woman with a table. After a four hour standoff, deputies arrested the suspect.
Two injured in South Hill shooting, deputies searching for third person involved
SPOKANE, Wash. - At least two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night on the South Hill, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). A third person, possibly a juvenile, may have also been injured, though they have not been identified at this time. Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept....
Family out of the hospital after being hit by 15-year-old driver in Colbert
After being hit head on by an underaged driver, Katalina Freyer and her one-month-old daughter Hazel are out of the hospital. The crash happened in Colbert.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
The man killed in an officer-involved shooting near Wabash earlier this month has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The police officers who shot him have also been identified.
