KWQC
Late night house fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police & Fire Departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Homestead Avenue & Floral Lane Monday night. Police say they received a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at approximately 10:53 p.m. The residence at the time of the fire...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
KCRG.com
Crash causes southbound lanes over Edgewood Road bridge to close
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that a crash has caused the southbound lanes of Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River to close. Police say the northbound lanes are still open. The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Those trying to go...
wrmj.com
Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man
A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
KWQC
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was being held without bond Tuesday after police say he stabbed a man multiple times and forced a woman to get inside a pickup truck. Corey Aaron Strang, 31, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years...
Meet Your Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sampson!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Sampson! This adorable boy is searching for his new furever home! Sampson is a medium sized shepherd/cattle dog mix born in 2019. We believe he may do well in a home with another large/medium dog after a slow introduction and kids over the age of 6. Due to a high prey drive, he cannot go to a home with a cat. Sampson is one smart cookie and will do anything for a treat! Our sweet boy is looking for an active home that will continue his training. We love Sampson and we’re hoping you will too! Come meet him today!
KWQC
Rock Island police ask for help identifying suspects in downtown thefts
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a person suspected to be involved in thefts from the downtown area. According to police, the thefts include two purses being stolen from the QC Coffee & Pancake House. Police said the vehicle used is a dark-colored...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Herald & Review
Body of man missing for 28 years found in Missouri, Moline police say
The body of Steve Asplund, a Moline man missing for 28 years, has been found in St. Louis County, Missouri. Police said Monday they believe Asplund went into the river on his own volition near the I-74 bridge, became entangled in a barge and was dragged down river. Asplund, Moline,...
Police: Iowa suspect with 3 OWIs threatened officers, jail staff during arrest
BETTENDORF, Iowa (WHBF) — A 36-year-old Bettendorf man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened officers and jail staff after he had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Joseph Hildebrant faces a felony charge of operating under the influence, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, and serious misdemeanor charges of driving […]
KCRG.com
'Youth Peace Project' expanding at Cedar Rapids Schools
MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo says this new mammogram technology is letting doctors find signs of breast cancer that may otherwise go undetected. Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. Pres....
KCJJ
Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise
A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
KWQC
Lagomarcino’s set to close restaurants, confectionery store will remain open
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For Those that love caramel apples and handcrafted chocolates, it’s getting into the most wonderful time of the year. The Lagomarcino family have been an integral part of the tradition in the Quad Cities since 1908. Guest Katie Otten talks about how Lagomarcino’s is ramping up...
Man wounded in RI shooting
Rock Island police are asking for the public’s help regarding a shooting last night along 21st Avenue. On Sunday, September 11, at about 8:02 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department received a call of shots fired, possibly near 12th Street and 21st Avenue. When responding officers arrived, they were unable to locate a scene or […]
KWQC
Davenport man given probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with a crash that seriously injured his passenger in October 2020. Drake L. Coy, 24, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony,...
KWQC
Rock Island police arrest man on burglary, theft charges
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is facing charges after police say he stole two purses from a local business and stole money and alcohol from a bar and grill in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 1:14 p.m. Sept. 10 to the QC Coffee & Pancake House at 1831 Third Avenue, in reference to two purses being stolen.
ourquadcities.com
Sip, taste and stroll in downtown Burlington
This year’s Sip, Taste & Stroll in downtown Burlington will be held Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be delicious samples of wines, brews and foods available at shops and businesses throughout downtown, according to a Monday release. You can get discounted advance tickets...
KWQC
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Atkinson woman killed in an early-morning crash Thursday has been identified by the Henry County coroner as 53-year-old Jeanne Johnson. The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55 a.m. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford...
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
