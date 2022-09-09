Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
DOH-Marion raising awareness on opioids, substance abuse
National Opioid and Substance Awareness Day is on Tuesday, September 13, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is recognizing this day to educate residents on the continued impact of opioids in the community. The opioid epidemic has impacted communities across the United States. It has been...
WCJB
Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care. The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with...
WCJB
Officials urge neighborhoods in Marion County to boil water due to quality
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water. Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU, issued a precautionary water boil notice on Sunday. This is for the areas of Silver Springs Woods and village communities. In the announcement, MCU customers in...
WCJB
Marion county will participate in a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County will be a part of a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system. It will take place at approximately 10 a.m. The alert will use any mobile or cellular phone located within 0.7 miles of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. By acknowledging...
orlandomedicalnews.com
DOH-Marion Hosts a Free Dinner to Help Adults Learn about Teen Suicide
Ocala — BRAZEN, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s risk-avoidance program, is offering parents and guardians an opportunity to join a frank and potentially life-saving discussion about teen suicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is now the third-leading cause of...
click orlando
Lake, Seminole Counties see number of record requests amid election concerns
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two supervisors of elections say they are battling a large number of record requests ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. “A lot of them are requesting data. They’re requesting to review all ballots, to look at signatures, to create reports,” Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson said.
ocala-news.com
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life
More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
villages-news.com
Official issues warning that ‘free roof’ solicitors have returned to The Villages
An official has issued a warning that the “free roof” solicitors have returned to The Villages. Community Development District 5 Chairman Gary Kadow issued the warning at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He said they have been going door-to-door in his neighborhood...
WCJB
Lawsuit claims Alachua County Commissioner lives in the wrong district
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another elected official in Alachua County is involved in a controversy over residency. A Democratic Party voter is suing Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler, claiming she doesn’t reside in the district she represents. Eugene Garvin filed suit against Wheeler in circuit court late last week....
wuft.org
Levy County businessman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $8 million in US pandemic aid
A Levy County man will be sentenced in January in federal court after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of nearly $8 million in relief aid meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records. Businessman Patrick P. Walsh, 41, of...
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler sued for alleged residency violation
An Alachua County resident filed a lawsuit against incumbent Alachua County commissioner Marihelen Wheeler for alleged residency problems — a contentious issue that has caused other county officials to step down or be removed from office because they weren’t compliant. Wheeler said news reports dropped before she herself...
City attorney says check is in the mail for fire fee refunds
The City of Ocala is asking for more time to send $80 million in refund checks to those who paid a fire service fee that was later ruled illegal after missing a court-ordered time frame. In its Sept. 1 Motion for Extension of Time to refund class members before Robert...
click orlando
Man accused of murder after ‘drug deal goes wrong’ along Marion County trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday after a body was found along a popular trail. Jordan Neal faces charges of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. On Monday afternoon, a man was found dead along the popular Greenway Trailhead...
Marion County park closed for homicide investigation
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd. Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office...
WCJB
Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company. Employees were all evacuated from the facility in northwest Gainesville after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.
ocala-news.com
Barbara Ann Weber
Barbara Ann Weber flew to the arms of our loving father in Heaven on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, while being cared for in the Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida. Barbara was born on October 30, 1927, to Lambert and Mary (Hunt) Haigh, in Bucyrus, Ohio, and she was the youngest of four sisters. Her sisters were Dorothy, Connie, and Edna.
ocala-news.com
Marion County issues precautionary boil water notice for Silver Springs Woods and Village communities
Due to a loss of pressure at one of the water treatment plants, Marion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for homes and businesses located within the Silver Springs Woods and Village communities. All Marion County Utilities customers within these communities should boil water used for consumption...
alachuachronicle.com
Longtime area realtor arrested for email and social media comments about Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry L. Martin-Back, 68, a longtime area realtor and property manager, was arrested today on a warrant issued following a complaint that he made threats against the Gainesville City Commission. According to the sworn complaint, Martin-Back sent an email to the city commission on September 9...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
mycbs4.com
Residents express concern about new development in Azalea Trails neighborhood
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners voted this afternoon to change requirements for housing proposals to get county funding. The changes include requiring developers to receive community feedback, but the changes came because of one specific project, Dogwood Village. Azalea Trails neighbors said they want to make their voices heard regarding this proposed project.
