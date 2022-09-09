ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

DOH-Marion raising awareness on opioids, substance abuse

National Opioid and Substance Awareness Day is on Tuesday, September 13, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is recognizing this day to educate residents on the continued impact of opioids in the community. The opioid epidemic has impacted communities across the United States. It has been...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care. The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

DOH-Marion Hosts a Free Dinner to Help Adults Learn about Teen Suicide

Ocala — BRAZEN, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s risk-avoidance program, is offering parents and guardians an opportunity to join a frank and potentially life-saving discussion about teen suicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is now the third-leading cause of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life

More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lawsuit claims Alachua County Commissioner lives in the wrong district

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another elected official in Alachua County is involved in a controversy over residency. A Democratic Party voter is suing Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler, claiming she doesn’t reside in the district she represents. Eugene Garvin filed suit against Wheeler in circuit court late last week....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company. Employees were all evacuated from the facility in northwest Gainesville after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Barbara Ann Weber

Barbara Ann Weber flew to the arms of our loving father in Heaven on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, while being cared for in the Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida. Barbara was born on October 30, 1927, to Lambert and Mary (Hunt) Haigh, in Bucyrus, Ohio, and she was the youngest of four sisters. Her sisters were Dorothy, Connie, and Edna.
CLERMONT, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
mycbs4.com

Residents express concern about new development in Azalea Trails neighborhood

Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners voted this afternoon to change requirements for housing proposals to get county funding. The changes include requiring developers to receive community feedback, but the changes came because of one specific project, Dogwood Village. Azalea Trails neighbors said they want to make their voices heard regarding this proposed project.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

