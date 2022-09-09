Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
With third dry summer in a row, more Maine farmers are exploring irrigation
Bob Bragdon had high hopes for the season, since he used a new planting technique this year to drop Christmas tree seedlings into the ground on his farm in Wells. But this summer's drought has not been kind to those young trees. Bragdon planted about 1,500 Canaan fir seedlings this...
WMTW
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
mainepublic.org
Maine lawmakers question objectivity of firm conducting landfill PFAS study
As the latest round of PFAS legislation took shape last winter, members of the Penobscot Indian Nation realized the proposed ban on land application of sludge and sludge-based compost, LD 1911, would redirect much of the state’s PFAS-contaminated sludge to the state-owned Juniper Ridge Landfill, located in Old Town near the Penobscot Reservation.
lcnme.com
Red’s Eats Challenges Maine’s Business Community to Help #SaveMaineLobstermen
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has teamed up with one of Maine’s most iconic lobster shacks, Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, to launch its fall fundraising challenge urging all businesses that rely on a strong lobster industry to contribute to the association’s Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. All contributions...
mainepublic.org
Where have all of Maine's workers gone? Researchers say that many of them have retired
Researchers say that Maine's persistent labor shortage is largely the result of an aging population — and not because of workers staying out of the labor market. In a recent report, the Maine Center for Workforce Research and Information said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic initially led to a huge drop in workforce participation, and likely led more older people to retire.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
mainepublic.org
New commission says it'll focus on expanding affordable housing at all levels
A new commission that is exploring short-term rentals and their potential impact on Maine's affordable housing crisis met for the first time Tuesday. It's unclear exactly how many short-term rentals are in Maine, but some panel members say they believe a growing number of them are taking housing options off the market for full-time residents.
mainepublic.org
Candidates for Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester state Senate seat highlight experience
There are five contested races this fall for the state House of Representatives in districts that include western Massachusetts. In the state Senate, there are four. One of them is the Hampshire, Hampden and Worcester district. The new district was redrawn after the 2020 Census and includes all or part...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
mainepublic.org
2022 on track to be the deadliest for people in Maine jails and prisons
So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014, according to a group that recently began tracking in-custody deaths, putting this year on track to set a deadly record.
newscentermaine.com
Hurricane Earl sends dangerous surf to Maine
MAINE, USA — Hurricane "Earl" is churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Earl will bring large, breaking waves to the entire Maine coastline the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 10. A high surf advisory...
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
mainepublic.org
Maine's minimum wage will rise to $13.80 next year
A progressive advocacy group estimates that 147,000 Mainers will see their wages increase next year when the state minimum wage jumps from $12.75 an hour to $13.80. Under a provision of a state law that went into effect last year, Maine's minimum wage will be adjusted annually based on the cost of living index in the Northeast. The Maine Center for Economic Policy says newly released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show an 8% increase in prices over the past year.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Surf’s Up: Hurricane Earl Sends Heavy Surf, Rip Currents to Seacoast
A hurricane nearly 1,000 miles east of the Seacoast will churn up the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, creating heavy surf and potentially dangerous rip currents. The summer-like weekend weather, with temperatures in the low 80s, will likely attract people to the beach. Between 60,000 and 80,000 are expected for the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Friday through Sunday.
WGME
How wild fires 2000 miles west and a hurricane 800 miles east will affect your weekend
Maine weather looks fantastic in the coming days! Temps will be more representative of July and August rather than almost mid September this weekend. Saturday will feature full sunshine, but don't expect a deep blue sky. Smoke from wildfires burning out west are expected to arrive here in Maine late Friday and extend into the first half of the weekend. The sky should have a milky or hazy appearance Saturday thanks to that smoke trapped 3 to 6 miles above us.
