Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
theclevelandbucketlist.com

Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio

Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Autographed Tom Hanks 'Wilson' volleyball to be raffled off benefitting Greater Cleveland Film Commission: Here's how you can win

CLEVELAND — If you missed out on winning a Tom Hanks-autographed "Wilson" volleyball at the 2022 Cleveland Guardians home opener, you've got another chance. Ahead of an upcoming appearance in Cleveland, Hanks is donating an autographed replica "Wilson" volleyball inspired by his iconic role in "Cast Away" to benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks

The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
LAKEWOOD, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park

For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
AURORA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
CLEVELAND, OH

