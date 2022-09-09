Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Related
Muze Gastropub, Eat Me Pizza and Trellis Rooftop Bar Opening at Studio West 117 in October
The Fieldhouse is just phase one for the ambitious LGBT-focused development
Iconic 'Pizza Mural' returns to new location near Cleveland's West Side
A year after the iconic, Instagram-favorite “Pizza Mural” made way for renovation work, another one has been completed in Lakewood, right next to Cleveland’s West Side.
Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to appear at Corleone’s for bourbon and cigars night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is set to appear at Corleone’s Ristorante and Bar for a bourbon and cigars event. The event is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. A dinner buffet will be served at the event, which will feature Boom Boom Bourbon and Boom Boom Reserve Bourbon.
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYC
Standing up to the Prince: Looking back at King Charles III's 1977 visit to Cleveland State University
CLEVELAND — In October of 1977, then-Prince Charles visited Cleveland, stopping at the Cleveland Clinic, Public Square, a steel mill, the Cleveland Orchestra, and Cleveland State University, where a new law building was being opened and dedicated. A new law professor at the time, David Forte, now professor emeritus...
Catching Up With Lil’ John
A man who needs no introduction stopped by the New Day studios at FOX 8 Tuesday.
'This was my decision': Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon explains resignation to 3News' Christi Paul
CLEVELAND — One day after announcing his intention to step down as CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in June, Eric Gordon sat down for a one-on-one interview with 3News' Christi Paul. "This is the right time to make a change, but I don't want to make this...
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio
Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
Housing and rent prices continue to edge up - Greater Cleveland real estate monthly update
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What is the state of Greater Cleveland’s real estate market?. The median home value in Ohio as of July was $236,500, about $158,200 less than the United States median home value of $394,700, according to the real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings in the area.
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autographed Tom Hanks 'Wilson' volleyball to be raffled off benefitting Greater Cleveland Film Commission: Here's how you can win
CLEVELAND — If you missed out on winning a Tom Hanks-autographed "Wilson" volleyball at the 2022 Cleveland Guardians home opener, you've got another chance. Ahead of an upcoming appearance in Cleveland, Hanks is donating an autographed replica "Wilson" volleyball inspired by his iconic role in "Cast Away" to benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days looking for forever home
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who has been at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days is still looking for a forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter.
northeastohioparent.com
First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks
The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
clevelandmagazine.com
How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park
For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
Edgewater Cafe, Classic Cleveland Dive Bar in Detroit Shoreway, For Sale
The interior is essentially unchanged from 1996
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
Comments / 0