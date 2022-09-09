Read full article on original website
Three Village area becomes Culper country for the day
The Three Village area and downtown Port Jefferson were filled with local history buffs Saturday, Sept. 10. Culper Spy Day, presented by the Three Village Historical Society and Tri-Spy Tours in collaboration with more than 30 local historical and cultural organizations, returned in full force for its eighth annual event. Due to COVID-19, organizers hosted a downsized version last year and a virtual presentation in 2020.
WMHO scarecrow competition seeks entries
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization is currently accepting submissions for its annual Scarecrow Competition. This will be the 32nd year the spooky and silly six-foot creations will adorn the pathways of picturesque Stony Brook Village Center for visitors to enjoy and vote for their favorite. You can pick up a...
NEVER FORGET: North Shore communities commemorate 9/11
Twenty-one years ago, the United States changed forever when four hijacked jetliners crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania. At Ground Zero in New York City, the traditional reading of names of each victim will being at 8:30 a.m. this year at the 9/11 Memorial and the following ceremonies will be held on the North Shore to honor the thousands of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, a day that will live forever in our hearts.
Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival celebrates 8th year on Sept. 17
Dragons will roar and lions will dance once again as the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. The free event will take place at Mayor Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson and the village’s inner harbor.
The Stony Brook School marks 100th year
On Sept. 13, The Stony Brook School marks the 100th anniversary of inaugural ceremonies that, in 1922, made the front pages of national newspapers. Here’s the backstory. Early in the 20th century, Presbyterian pastors decided to follow the example of Methodists, establishing summer conferences to instruct Sunday school teachers for the next year’s Bible lessons. The most prominent voice belonged to the Rev. John Fleming Carson, whose Brooklyn congregation was the second largest in the country. Carson had a summer home on Christian Avenue in Stony Brook — now the Stony Brook Community Church’s administration building — and so recommended locating the proposed Presbyterian enterprise here.
Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!
Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
Kids Korner: Sept. 8 to 15, 2022
Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids and seniors. Call 367-3418. Fall Painting Workshop. The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St....
Port Jefferson Village Cup Regatta sets sail Sept. 10
It’s time once again to sail for a cure as the 13th annual Village Cup Regatta, a friendly competition between Mather Hospital and the Village of Port Jefferson, returns on Saturday, Sept. 10. Presented by the Port Jefferson Yacht Club, the Regatta raises funds for Mather’s Palliative Medicine Program...
Times … and dates: September 8 to 15, 2022
Every evening through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the stone bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.
A ‘revolutionary’ undertaking: Port Jeff Village to honor its past with a whaleboat
American history and local tradition are on a collision course here in the Village of Port Jefferson. Last month, public officials announced that the village government would partner with the Port Jeff-based Bayles Boat Shop to recreate a whaleboat from the American Revolution era. The boat shop is an offshoot of the Long Island Seaport and Eco Center, also known as LISEC, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of maritime history on Long Island.
Hometown History — Lost Port Jefferson: The Vandall/Snyder Building
Joseph Vandall was a well-known resident of Port Jefferson and one of the village’s prominent businessmen. In 1892, he was hired as a butcher at Lester Davis’ Meat Market, which was located on today’s East Broadway. After purchasing Davis’ shop in 1916, Vandall found that he needed more space for his growing business.
Preservation Long Island awarded Inspire! Grant for Small Museums
Preservation Long Island (PLI) has been awarded an Inspire! Grant for Small Museums from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Collecting since its founding in 1948, Preservation Long Island’s diverse and comprehensive collections comprise approximately 3,000 objects and 185 cubic feet of archival materials. The grant will...
Just announced! Kevin James heads to SBU’s Staller Center for one night only
It’s official! Kevin James is headed to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts’ Main Stage for an evening of comedy on January 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.For one night only, the King of Long Island comes home in his first Staller Center appearance, blocks away from the streets that built him.
Plain Talk: Let’s not abandon hope
What is happening to our nation? The violent rhetoric is at an all time high. It is out of control. The threats of violence against elected officials and public servants is reprehensible. Many are disgusted with our elected officials. Why would any person of character and integrity want to put...
Between You and Me: Solving ‘help wanted’ with immigrants as a first step
Busloads of immigrants are arriving in New York City regularly, sent from the border by the Texas governor. He doesn’t know what to do with so many, but we do. We up here in the northeast can use a lot of help, to judge from the omnipresent “Help Wanted” signs.
Senior residents wanted to craft items for Smithtown’s Tender Years Treasury event
The Smithtown Senior Citizens and Smithtown Recreation Departments are looking for crafters for the Tender Years Treasury event on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Department, located at 420 Middle Country Road in Smithtown. The Tender Years Treasury is an award-winning program for...
Brookhaven redistricting debacle: An open letter from the Democratic caucus
The Brookhaven Redistricting Committee is nearing its Sept. 15 deadline, and the eight-member commission is in shambles. With less than a week to go, it seems probable that the committee will not meet the six-vote threshold necessary to adopt an official map for the Town Council. The following is an open letter sent on behalf of the three Democratic appointees on the committee, addressed to their fellow commissioners:
Mather Hospital launches Certified Nursing Assistant training and employment program
Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has announced a new free training program for Certified Nurse Assistants (CNA) that will pay students during their training and guarantee them a position at the hospital upon successful completion of the course and New York State certification exam. “Today’s healthcare workforce shortage is not...
Community members celebrate 61st annual Port Jeff Greek Fest
In keeping with over half a century of tradition, the Port Jefferson community celebrated the 61st annual Greek Festival from Aug. 25 to 28. The event was held on the grounds of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption on Sheep Pasture Road. The local chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, known as AHEPA 319, helped make the festivities possible.
