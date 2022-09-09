ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Woman in custody after allegedly barricading herself in East Point home following dispute with Animal Control

EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly barricading herself in a home in an East Point neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. It happened in the 1700 block of Center Avenue. Police said the woman got into a dispute with Fulton County Animal Control, allegedly threatening an animal control investigator with a knife before going back into the home and barricading herself.
EAST POINT, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two men stab each other in fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House

ATLANTA — Police said two men stabbed each other in a fight that occurred outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an investigation determined one of the men was the aggressor and the other was defending himself at the restaurant just outside Centennial Olympic Park. The man who started the fight will face charges.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Kevin Gillespie Closes His Beltline Restaurant Slabtown Public House September 24

After replacing his previous restaurant Cold Beer along the Eastside Beltline earlier this spring with the much more laidback Slabtown Public House, chef Kevin Gillespie closes that restaurant on September 24, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. “We have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Slabtown Public House permanently,”...
ATLANTA, GA
nypressnews.com

Casting Call for Disney Show in Atlanta Area

Castings have started for a Disney Movie in Atlanta. The Disney+ production of “Slumber Party” has begun in the Atlanta area and extras casting directors for Disney have a casting call out for extras. The Movie is an original production that is set to air on Disney+ and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Family dispute may have led to firebombing of teacher’s home, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have released new details about a firebomb attack that injured a Clayton County teacher. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Theriton Wells late last week outside of Houston, Texas. He’s accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a teacher’s home in Riverdale. The fire left her with severe burns.
RIVERDALE, GA
Kandi Burruss
The Citizen Online

McDonald’s worker gets physical with customer wanting extra sauce

An employee of the McDonald’s restaurant on North Glynn Street in Fayetteville was charged with simple battery following a physical altercation with a customer who entered the store asking for extra sauce that was not included when she received her order at the drive-thru. Semiah T. Daniels, 22, of...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 29-year-old Chamblee man goes missing without needed medication

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Chamblee police are searching for a 29-year-old who has been declared missing after leaving his hotel room. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 29-year-old Temujin Jamarin Perkins. Officials say Perkins has not been seen or contacted his...
CHAMBLEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman thanks Atlanta officers for saving her from abuse, homelessness

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta Police Department received a heartwarming letter from a woman who says she was saved from an abusive situation and homelessness thanks to the generosity of some officers. The woman, who signs the letter as ‘N. Melvai’, says Special Police Officer B. Reid of the...
ATLANTA, GA

