Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
Woman in custody after allegedly barricading herself in East Point home following dispute with Animal Control
EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly barricading herself in a home in an East Point neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. It happened in the 1700 block of Center Avenue. Police said the woman got into a dispute with Fulton County Animal Control, allegedly threatening an animal control investigator with a knife before going back into the home and barricading herself.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men stab each other in fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House
ATLANTA — Police said two men stabbed each other in a fight that occurred outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an investigation determined one of the men was the aggressor and the other was defending himself at the restaurant just outside Centennial Olympic Park. The man who started the fight will face charges.
Eater
Kevin Gillespie Closes His Beltline Restaurant Slabtown Public House September 24
After replacing his previous restaurant Cold Beer along the Eastside Beltline earlier this spring with the much more laidback Slabtown Public House, chef Kevin Gillespie closes that restaurant on September 24, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. “We have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Slabtown Public House permanently,”...
Police: employee at RHOA star’s restaurant who shot co-worker, ran away gets arrested
FULTON COUNTY — The employee at the restaurant of a ‘Real Housewives’ star who police say fired shots at another employee is in custody, police say. Henry Darden, 41, was arrested on Thursday night after South Fulton police say he fled the scene of the restaurant on Wednesday night.
nypressnews.com
Casting Call for Disney Show in Atlanta Area
Castings have started for a Disney Movie in Atlanta. The Disney+ production of “Slumber Party” has begun in the Atlanta area and extras casting directors for Disney have a casting call out for extras. The Movie is an original production that is set to air on Disney+ and...
'This is a headache' | Residents in Atlanta neighborhood say they were without water despite paying bill
ATLANTA — Imagine getting home, turning on the faucet, and no water comes out. Families in Southwest Atlanta said they’ve been without water for at least four days, despite paying their bills. Jasmine Taylor said she realized she did not have water when she got to her Cascade...
CBS 46
Family dispute may have led to firebombing of teacher’s home, police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have released new details about a firebomb attack that injured a Clayton County teacher. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Theriton Wells late last week outside of Houston, Texas. He’s accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a teacher’s home in Riverdale. The fire left her with severe burns.
WRDW-TV
Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million after string of burglaries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey is selling her Atlanta-area mansion for $6.5 million. The home listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space.
Street racer charged in death of 50-year-old husband and father, victim’s family reacts
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A man accused of racing his truck at more than 80 miles per hour along a busy Gwinnett County road is in jail after allegedly killing an innocent driver, according to police. Jeffrey Shannon Smith’s family said he would have done anything for his 10-...
Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island
Atlanta attorney Page Pate, regarded for his courtroom prowess and thoughtful radio and TV commentary, died Sunday in a ...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant
An employee of reality star Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak and Seafood was shot by a coworker Wednesday evening, according to South Fulton police.
Parents raise concerns over 'fighting culture' at metro Atlanta high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lakisha Spells was visiting her son's school, Towers High School, Tuesday morning when she said she heard a fight break out in the hallway between classes. Spells' son is a freshman at the high school. “Beaten up really bad," Spells said. "We heard the loud...
Ex-husband kills woman, her boyfriend during custody exchange in Newton County, deputies say
COVINGTON, Ga. — A man is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child along with her boyfriend in Newton County. Marquez Smith faces murder and aggravated assault for the shooting that happened on Peeble Way in Covington Sunday evening. We’re hearing from neighbors who witnessed the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Funeral to be held Wednesday for Cobb deputy Jonathan Koleski
Here is the information for Cobb Deputy Jonathan Koleski's funeral. He was killed in the line of duty last Thursday while serving a warrant at a Marietta home.
As police investigate one shooting, second shooting victim arrives to that scene in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Good Samaritan told 11Alive early Sunday morning that a shooting victim flagged him down and asked to take him to the hospital. While he was on his way, he saw another shooting scene in downtown Atlanta and left him with officers. Our crews were at the...
78-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia last seen Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rosa Elia Jackson, 78, walked away from the Gardenias Assisted-Living Center at 75 Dutchtown...
fox5atlanta.com
Lithia Springs woman making free wigs for kids with medical issues loses everything in house fire
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. - Flames destroyed a Lithia Springs family home, but not a mom's mission to help others. The Tuesday morning fire ruined the house, everything in it and also some important materials used to make free wigs for kids dealing with medical issues. We have told you about...
The Citizen Online
McDonald’s worker gets physical with customer wanting extra sauce
An employee of the McDonald’s restaurant on North Glynn Street in Fayetteville was charged with simple battery following a physical altercation with a customer who entered the store asking for extra sauce that was not included when she received her order at the drive-thru. Semiah T. Daniels, 22, of...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 29-year-old Chamblee man goes missing without needed medication
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Chamblee police are searching for a 29-year-old who has been declared missing after leaving his hotel room. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 29-year-old Temujin Jamarin Perkins. Officials say Perkins has not been seen or contacted his...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman thanks Atlanta officers for saving her from abuse, homelessness
ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta Police Department received a heartwarming letter from a woman who says she was saved from an abusive situation and homelessness thanks to the generosity of some officers. The woman, who signs the letter as ‘N. Melvai’, says Special Police Officer B. Reid of the...
