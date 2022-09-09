ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community, will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 3:00 p.m. An open house at 2592 Middle Road, Bettendorf, will follow until 6:00 p.m.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Sip, taste and stroll in downtown Burlington

This year's Sip, Taste & Stroll in downtown Burlington will be held Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be delicious samples of wines, brews and foods available at shops and businesses throughout downtown, according to a Monday release.
BURLINGTON, IA
US 104.9

Here Are The Closest Places To Go Apple Picking Near The QC This Fall

September is the best month for apple picking and luckily for us in the QC, there are several different orchards we can visit for that. Picking apples right from the orchard is something that just screams fall. What's more, most of the apple orchards nearby offer many more activities than just picking apples. The best time to go apple picking is in September/early October so it's the season for it. Scroll down to see some of the apple orchards close to us and what they have to offer!
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Crooked Cactus Band plays Music on the Mississippi

Enjoy live music and dancing on select Monday evenings from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note that with the closure of River Dr., Ben Butterworth East Shelter is only accessible via 4th Ave. and 55th St.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday

Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

What’s the Good News, Quad Cities: September 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever you need a dose of good news to contrast with the usual fare within the 24/7 news culture, you can count on this PSL regular feature. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

River town or railroad town? Merger might tip scales

These are just a few concerns some in the Quad Cities have for the potential $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. “With seven crossings, they blow their horns at seven crossings. And that already happens seven to 10 times a day,” said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida. “30 times a day becomes a nuisance.”
CAMANCHE, IA
KWQC

Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday

Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Senior Star at Elmore Place

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Senior living never looked (or felt!) so good!. Haley Flenker and Annette Martinez, Senior Star at Elmore Place, share details and visuals to convey how the talented and experienced staff puts residents first in delivering the best in personalized aging services. Senior Star has been recognized by...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Easy family meal favorite: Taco Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee is celebrating a lot of special month designations as September is National Family Meals Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month. So why not combine it all with a delicious family taco night meal featuring Siete Foods – which is the September Dietitian Pick of the Month?
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Quad City residents plead with federal agency to stop Canadian Pacific merger

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The federal agency making the final decision on a multi-billion dollar merger, held a public meeting in Davenport on Tuesday. The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis presented findings from its Draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the pending union of Candian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. Representatives heard public comments for consideration on its final statement.
DAVENPORT, IA
103.3 WJOD

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Host National Night Out (9/13)

Tonight in Maquoketa, stop out for your chance to catch up with your local law enforcement as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will host a National Night Out. This free event takes place from 5 to 7:30pm at Little Bear Park. The annual event, is designed to promote positive relationships between first responders and the community, will feature food, children’s activities, and water games with the Maquoketa Fire Department. Any one hoping to attend is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for personal seating. Some of the activities and games include a Dyno Jump, fire trucks and water games, a petting zoo, bean bag toss, hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, face painting, crafts, the MMEU boom truck, police vehicles, an ambulance and loads more. Prizes that are to be given away include games, movies, and bicycles.
MAQUOKETA, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Rain late tonight

Rain late tonight
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Stella Sawmill

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Stella Sawmill is a locally-owned and operated mill in Milan, Illinois. What started as a hobby has grown into a full service custom milling and kiln drying operation with hardwood sales. Angie Devolder, Stella Sawmill, discusses the facility and business located at 850 2nd Avenue West, Milan.
MILAN, IL
KWQC

Section of Simmons Street closed beginning Monday in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Section of Simmons Street is set to be closed beginning Monday in Galesburg. Simmons Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Prairie streets beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer repairs. According to city officials, local access to businesses and the...
GALESBURG, IL

