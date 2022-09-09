Read full article on original website
KWQC
Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community, will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 3:00 p.m. An open house at 2592 Middle Road, Bettendorf, will follow until 6:00 p.m. Sheri Winter, Suites of Bettendorf, a Vintage Cooperative Community, highlights details about the thoughtfully-designed, 3-story building...
KWQC
Lagomarcino’s set to close restaurants, confectionery store will remain open
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For Those that love caramel apples and handcrafted chocolates, it’s getting into the most wonderful time of the year. The Lagomarcino family have been an integral part of the tradition in the Quad Cities since 1908. Guest Katie Otten talks about how Lagomarcino’s is ramping up...
ourquadcities.com
Sip, taste and stroll in downtown Burlington
This year’s Sip, Taste & Stroll in downtown Burlington will be held Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be delicious samples of wines, brews and foods available at shops and businesses throughout downtown, according to a Monday release. You can get discounted advance tickets...
From beer battered tenderloins to scorpion tails: New bar and grill coming to downtown
A former popular downtown bar will soon reopen with a new owner, a new name and an expanded food menu. Opie’s Bar and Grill expects to open in late October or early November at 158 N. Broad St., former home of Fat Fish Pub. Opie’s will offer traditional and unique grill items for lunch and dinner six days a week.
Here Are The Closest Places To Go Apple Picking Near The QC This Fall
September is the best month for apple picking and luckily for us in the QC, there are several different orchards we can visit for that. Picking apples right from the orchard is something that just screams fall. What's more, most of the apple orchards nearby offer many more activities than just picking apples. The best time to go apple picking is in September/early October so it's the season for it. Scroll down to see some of the apple orchards close to us and what they have to offer!
ourquadcities.com
Crooked Cactus Band plays Music on the Mississippi
Enjoy live music and dancing on select Monday evenings from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note that with the closure of River Dr., Ben Butterworth East Shelter is only accessible via 4th Ave. and 55th St.
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 4 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
KWQC
What’s the Good News, Quad Cities: September 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever you need a dose of good news to contrast with the usual fare within the 24/7 news culture, you can count on this PSL regular feature. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a...
ourquadcities.com
River town or railroad town? Merger might tip scales
These are just a few concerns some in the Quad Cities have for the potential $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. “With seven crossings, they blow their horns at seven crossings. And that already happens seven to 10 times a day,” said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida. “30 times a day becomes a nuisance.”
KWQC
Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday
First Alert Forecast - Clearing overnight leads to cool temps in the morning but Tuesday sun. Clearing overnight leads to cool temps in the morning but Tuesday sun. First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear...
KWQC
Senior Star at Elmore Place
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Senior living never looked (or felt!) so good!. Haley Flenker and Annette Martinez, Senior Star at Elmore Place, share details and visuals to convey how the talented and experienced staff puts residents first in delivering the best in personalized aging services. Senior Star has been recognized by...
KWQC
Easy family meal favorite: Taco Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee is celebrating a lot of special month designations as September is National Family Meals Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month. So why not combine it all with a delicious family taco night meal featuring Siete Foods – which is the September Dietitian Pick of the Month?
voiceofmuscatine.com
Remembering Mike Kruse: The only line of duty firefighter death in Muscatine history 20 years later
Six members of the 11-person shift that arrived to battle a late-night house fire on a cool September night remain on active duty with the Muscatine Fire Department. Four have retired or moved on. One remains the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty. A year and...
KWQC
Quad City residents plead with federal agency to stop Canadian Pacific merger
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The federal agency making the final decision on a multi-billion dollar merger, held a public meeting in Davenport on Tuesday. The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis presented findings from its Draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the pending union of Candian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. Representatives heard public comments for consideration on its final statement.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Host National Night Out (9/13)
Tonight in Maquoketa, stop out for your chance to catch up with your local law enforcement as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will host a National Night Out. This free event takes place from 5 to 7:30pm at Little Bear Park. The annual event, is designed to promote positive relationships between first responders and the community, will feature food, children’s activities, and water games with the Maquoketa Fire Department. Any one hoping to attend is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for personal seating. Some of the activities and games include a Dyno Jump, fire trucks and water games, a petting zoo, bean bag toss, hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, face painting, crafts, the MMEU boom truck, police vehicles, an ambulance and loads more. Prizes that are to be given away include games, movies, and bicycles.
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
KWQC
Rain late tonight
First Alert Forecast - Clearing overnight leads to cool temps in the morning but Tuesday sun. Clearing overnight leads to cool temps in the morning but Tuesday sun. First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear...
KWQC
Stella Sawmill
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Stella Sawmill is a locally-owned and operated mill in Milan, Illinois. What started as a hobby has grown into a full service custom milling and kiln drying operation with hardwood sales. Angie Devolder, Stella Sawmill, discusses the facility and business located at 850 2nd Avenue West, Milan.
KWQC
Section of Simmons Street closed beginning Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Section of Simmons Street is set to be closed beginning Monday in Galesburg. Simmons Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Prairie streets beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer repairs. According to city officials, local access to businesses and the...
Long-arm quilting machines open up stitching options
Look at the front of a quilt and you see colorful pieces of fabric arranged to make a pleasing work of art.
