dronedj.com

Doroni’s H1eVTOL flying car seeks to rival Jetson and Air One

Make room Jetson and Air One, a new personal flying car developer is stepping up with US-based Doroni working to launch an electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for private use by the end of 2024. Doroni is developing its H1 eVTOL flying car with the objective of having a...
ECONOMY
dronedj.com

Skyportz unveils Oz’s first network of air taxi and UAM vertiports

Australian advanced urban mobility (UAM) infrastructure company Skyportz has unveiled plans to create the first series of air taxi vertiports in the country. Skyportz says it will base Australia’s first string of vertiports in Caribbean Park, a rapidly growing business district in the eastern section of Melbourne, which is expected to generate healthy demand in air taxi and other UAM services. The company is working with several other partners and government agencies to identify adaptable existing structures and new sites for infrastructure construction and to raise funds for the project.
TRAFFIC
dronedj.com

DJI Avata review: The palm-size, ready-to-fly, FPV drone

DJI just released the Avata. It’s DJI’s second iteration of a ready-to-fly, first-person-view drone. The Avata is aimed at newcomers and professionals alike for indoor and outdoor FPV flying, preferably moving through a window. Here is our review of DJI’s Avata from someone that has flown FPV drones for years.
ELECTRONICS
thespruce.com

How to Make Fake Plants Look Real

While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
Refinery29

I Finally Gave Into The Blue Light Glasses Trend — & Here’s My Verdict

Whether you’re reading this story on your laptop or phone, the point is the same: You’ve got a blue light-emitting screen and eyes that are probably too close to said screen. And if you’re like me and work on a computer, it’s not uncommon to feel not just regular-tired at the end of a work day; I feel it in my eyeballs, too.
SHOPPING
dronedj.com

7 things to know about Amazon drone delivery in California

Three months ago today, Amazon announced that customers in Lockeford, California, will be the first to see Prime Air drones delivering packages in their backyards. The company is currently awaiting a decision from the regulators on the possible environmental impact of its operations. But, in the meantime, here’s a lowdown on how Amazon plans to operate its commercial delivery drones in California.
LOCKEFORD, CA
Tree Hugger

America's E-Bike Revolution Is in Trouble

Two disturbing articles were published recently by authors I respect. Both pieces complained about e-bikes. The first—Ian Bogost's article in The Atlantic titled "The E-Bike Is a Monstrosity"—received criticism from the bike crowd on Twitter. But Bogost made some very good points. He has an e-bike and had valid complaints.
BICYCLES

