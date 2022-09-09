ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers Athletics to Enshrine Five into Hall of Fame

Former Rutgers Women’s Basketball Head Coach C. Vivian Stringer will headline a group of inductees into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame that includes: Sandra Petway (women’s track & field coach), Pat Willis (softball coach & women’s basketball assistant coach) and Dr. Sam Crosby (wrestling & football).
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Patriots Come Up Short in Slugfest with SeaDogs

Bridgewater, New Jersey – The Somerset Patriots (81-50) were outlasted by the Portland Sea Dogs (72-61) in an 11-inning shootout that resulted in a 10-9 final score at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night. Somerset took two separate leads early in the game (third and fifth innings) and tied...
PORTLAND, OR
Jackals Stay in Jersey, Will Move to Paterson’s Hinhcliffe Stadium

The New Jersey Jackals are officially moving to Paterson, New Jersey and will call a refurbished Hinchliffe Stadium its new home. The announcement was made official at a press conference on Wednesday. Speculation and rumors had run rampant for weeks that Paterson would be the destination of the 25-year old independent baseball club.
PATERSON, NJ
Daniel Craig To Be Honored At The Montclair Film Festival

Agent 007 will be heading to New Jersey for the Montclair Film Festival as a special celebrity guest. Daniel Craig will be honored at the festival and will be interviewed in front of an audience with Montclair resident Stephen Colbert. The tribute to the James Bond actor is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at NJPAC in Newark.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Bring Your Own Weed To This 420 Expo In New Jersey This Weekend

Forget BYOB, it’s now BYOW. In New Jersey marijuana has been legalized for recreational use for persons aged 21 and up. To celebrate, New Jersey will now have its own convention dedicated to the bud. Activist and comedian Tommy Chong is hosting an event called the 420 Expo which...
EDISON, NJ

