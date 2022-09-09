The No. 6 University of North Georgia men’s golf is set to tee off its 2022 fall season at the Lander Bearcat Fall Invitational on Monday, September 12. UNG is on the heels of its best season in program history which culminated in the program’s first ever National Championship appearance. The Nighthawks return three Peach Belt All-Conference selections to a team that finished 11th in the NCAA Championships and reached as high as fourth in the national rankings.

