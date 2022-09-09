Read full article on original website
Fred Junior Holcomb, age 80, of Cleveland
Fred Junior Holcomb, age 80, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
WCHS Mountain Bike Team Participates In First Event Of The Season
(Cleveland)- White County High School Mountain Bike students have been practicing since mid-July and participated in their event this past weekend. Team Coach Jeff DeFoor said, as youth mountain biking continues to grow in popularity each year, the Georgia Cycling Association had to adapt to accommodate the 1,000 athletes participating this season. The state was split into an East and West Conference.
North Georgia Set To Open 2022 Fall Season
The No. 6 University of North Georgia men’s golf is set to tee off its 2022 fall season at the Lander Bearcat Fall Invitational on Monday, September 12. UNG is on the heels of its best season in program history which culminated in the program’s first ever National Championship appearance. The Nighthawks return three Peach Belt All-Conference selections to a team that finished 11th in the NCAA Championships and reached as high as fourth in the national rankings.
Cleveland To Seek Grant Funding For Downtown Development Plan
(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland has agreed to provide funding for a proposed strategic plan for downtown development. Cleveland Downtown Development Authority has been meeting on a regular basis and has agreed that the best way to address the development of the Cleveland Downtown area and approaching corridors is to develop a strategic plan.
Walter Barney Irvin, Gainesville
Walter Barney Irvin, of Gainesville, Ga., died on Monday, September 12, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, September 16, 2022, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Milton Harris, and Reverend Kyle Savage will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Skitts Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Billy Ray Barnes, age 62 of Dahlonega
Billy Ray Barnes, age 62 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Gainesville, Georgia on May 14, 1960 to the late Bradford Barnes and the late Mary Nelson Barnes. Billy will forever be remembered as a wonderful man, husband, dad, papa, and friend. He will be missed greatly by his family.
Harry K. Elam, age 80, of Demorest
Harry K. Elam, age 80, of Demorest, Georgia formerly of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Elam will be buried at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia...
Elizabeth V. Trupp, age 94, of Cornelia
Elizabeth V. Trupp, age 94, of Cornelia, Georgia, passed away July 25, 2022. She was born August 16, 1927, to Mr. and Mrs. Shapley in London, England. Elizabeth remained true to her heritage being known as a great lady with charm and dignity. She was greatly loved by her late husband of forty years, Willis (Bill) Trupp. She was the mother of three children from a former marriage. Her eldest son, Chad Conklin, lost his life age 24.
Cleveland Council Approves Zoning Request For Controversial Townhouse Development
(Cleveland)- The Cleveland City Council has given their unanimous approval to a controversial townhouse development on Angel Lane in Cleveland. The proposed development was turned down by a 3-2 vote last month by the city’s planning and zoning board. Sky Construction and Development plans to build 27 townhouse units...
TMU’s Savannah Campbell Named AAC Runner Of The Week
(WALESKA) – Savannah Campbell of Truett McConnell is the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, the league announced Monday. This is the second edition of the weekly honors for the 2022 season. The next set of awards will be announced on Sept. 19.
Dwayne W. Claffey, Age 34 Oakwood
Dwayne W. Claffey, age 34, of Oakwood, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Mr. Claffey was born on August 19, 1988, in Fort Pierce, Florida, to David Claffey and Heidi Hamilton Jones. He was a warehouse manager for Cardinal Health. Dwayne was preceded in death by his step-father, Michael Jones.
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending September 13
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending September 13, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee
The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
Arrest Made In Alleged Walmart Shoplifting
(Cleveland)- Three people were arrested over the weekend following a reported shoplifting incident in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Cleveland on Saturday. A description of the vehicle they were in was issued and that vehicle was...
Athens-Clarke County decriminalizes marijuana possession, creates lowest state penalty
On Aug. 2, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed an ordinance that decriminalized the possession of an ounce or less of marijuana — a victory for marijuana legalization advocates. ACC isn’t the first city or county to pass an ordinance of this nature in Georgia — Atlanta and...
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
Sheriff provides update, new arrests in case of missing SC woman Faith Roach
WALHALLA, S.C. — The sheriff in Oconee County, South Carolina, provided an update on the case of a woman reported missing in 2019 and announced two arrests in the case. WYFF News 4 first told you about Faith Roach's disappearance in 2019. (Video above was produced in 2019 when...
Athens police arrest 5 alleged street gang members after shooting
A shooting in late August has led to the arrests of five people in Athens on gang-related charges, police say. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department launched an investigation after a 17-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street on August 25. They took another 17-year-old into custody that night on various firearms-related charges. On Friday, the police department announced the following arrests in connection to the investigation:
Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker
The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
