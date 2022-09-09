ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Crimson Clover
4d ago

those 21 officers WERE mostly local and they quit because Shrum (who is also a local pastor) let them get away with whatever they wanted. If they actually cared about this town they wouldn't have quit. They did it out of spite. This is a tiny town and everyone knows everyone. Half are related in some form or fashion. DONT HIRE LOCAL!!!!

WBIR

Crossville Police Department warns of kidnapping scam

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A new scam has been reported in Crossville. The Crossville Police Department shared on their Facebook page that some residents have been receiving calls that members of their family, especially children, have been kidnapped, and money is being demanded. The post stated that some residents reported...
CROSSVILLE, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police needs Your Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person interest. They say he was involved in an incident that occurred on 09/06/2022 at a local business. Call Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext. 112 or email kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WTVCFOX

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL
WSMV

Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Catoosa County man admits to molesting child, sentenced to prison

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A 42-year-old Catoosa County man has pleaded guilty to child molestation and other charges and is now headed to prison. That's according to a release from Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. On August 9th, a judge sentenced Jeffrey Lee Zelko to 15...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
LAKE VIEW, AL
WSMV

Driver in fatal Murfreesboro crash charged with vehicular homicide

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The driver of a car that crashed Sept. 5 in Murfreesboro, killing a former Cumberland University football player and injuring others, has been arrested. Jamir Johnson, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt...
MURFREESBORO, TN
carthagecourier.com

Man found deceased in fire

A man was discovered deceased inside a burning mobile home Thursday afternoon in the Elmwood community. Firemen with the Forks River, Central District and Rome/Rock City fire departments were dispatched to the blaze at 2:07 p.m. A 911 caller reported the fire and that an individual could be inside the...
ELMWOOD, TN
WDEF

Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Mother, son haven't returned home since going to Rutherford Co. Jail to pick up boyfriend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Murfreesboro mother and her son are reported missing after she went to pick up her boyfriend from jail. Family of Stephanie Whittenberg filed a missing persons report for her and her juvenile son on September 8. The Murfreesboro Police Department says she never returned after borrowing her mother's car to get her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail.
MURFREESBORO, TN

