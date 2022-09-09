ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Colorado State receiver Dante Wright enters transfer portal

Colorado State wide receiver Dante Wright has left the team and entered the transfer portal. A CSU spokesperson confirmed Wright had entered the portal, which was first reported by Rivals. The senior confirmed his plans on Twitter Tuesday afternoon by thanking CSU and its fans. “I want to thank all...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado football remains focused on details, limiting mistakes

UNC (0-2) lost to Houston Baptist in Week 1 and then to Wyoming this past Saturday. Both times, the Bears were in a position to potentially win. The mistakes and missed opportunities cost the team. Northern Colorado heads to Beaumont, Texas, this weekend to face Lamar. Last year, the team...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Game grades: Northern Colorado has decent outing against Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The stars of the University of Northern Colorado football team swapped on Saturday. Instead of the offense, the defense had a good day against Wyoming. UNC (0-2) fell to the Cowboys (2-1), 33-10, in the longstanding rivalry, but the Bears held their own for more than three quarters of the contest.
LARAMIE, WY
iheart.com

Here's The Best College In Colorado

When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Colorado:. "Most...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Here's how hot Denver schools without AC got last week

DENVER — We knew it was hot inside Denver schools without air conditioning last week. Now we know just how hot. Internal Denver Public Schools district data, obtained through a 9NEWS public records request, shows classrooms in the 90s and sometimes warmer than the air outside. The heat started...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst

Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
COLORADO STATE
tvnewscheck.com

KCNC Follows Methodical Plan To Top Denver A.M. News Ratings

KCNC, the CBS O&O in Denver, grew its M-F 5-7 a.m. news viewership in one year to outperform its competitors in the time period. “We did a deep dive into what we could do to reboot morning news,” says Tim Wieland, KCNC’s general manager. KCNC, the CBS...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Southwest Denver home flips are happening more frequently, often enriching private companies

If you live in southwest Denver and it seems like your neighborhood is changing, you might be onto something. We crunched the city’s property sales data to tally which single family homes and rowhouses sold twice within 120 days, going back to 2011. There were more of these quick-turnaround sales in 2021 than any other year during this timeframe. While there were also more homes sold overall in 2021, the proportion of these quick sales was still highest last year compared to the rest of the decade. (2022 so far is even higher, but the year isn’t over yet.)
DENVER, CO
cobizmag.com

2022 Trends in Colorado Residential Homes

Colorado’s real estate market is one of the hottest in the country, and despite the pandemic-induced market uncertainty, it’s still holding up quite well. Recent reports show that the housing market in the Denver Metro area is taking a turn, and home prices in the region are dropping relative to the other hot markets around the country.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

The Wheat Ridge elementary schools that JeffCo selected to close underscore potential inequities, miscalculations and pitfalls in the process

Selene Hernandez Ruiz bought a house near New Classical Academy at Vivian, a little neighborhood school in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge surrounded by quiet streets, single-family homes and apartments. Not just because of the small school’s emphasis on classical books, logic and rhetoric but because of its focus...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO

