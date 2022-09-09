GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.

