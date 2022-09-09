Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Fired Kent Co. deputy accused of assaulting paralyzed man
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty. (Sept. 12, 2022)
WOOD
PD: Man hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on E. Apple Avenue near the intersection of Walker Road. Muskegon Township Police Chief Tim Thielbar told News 8 that...
WOOD
Lawyer: Video does not show judge candidate beating girlfriend
The defense attorney for a Muskegon County judge candidate says video does not show Jason Kolkema beating his girlfriend with a belt but rather Kolkema hitting some furniture next to her. (Sept. 13, 2022)
WOOD
In Grand Rapids, Dixon rolls out public safety proposal
The race for Michigan governor is picking up steam, with the Democratic incumbent and Republican challenger visiting Grand Rapids on back-to-back days for campaign events. (Sept. 13, 2022)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Grand Rapids community gathers to commemorate 9/11
Events are being held across West Michigan including in Grand Rapids to commemorate that day four hijacked planes crashed into three locations across the U.S. killing thousands of people. (Sept. 11, 2022)
WOOD
Harmony Hall to become Sip Shine tasting room, restaurant
Days after Harmony Brewing’s owners announced plans to close Harmony Hall in October, a new business is getting ready to move into the Grand Rapids space. (Sept. 12, 20220.
WOOD
Get help transitioning into the season of retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we count down to the change of seasons, this is a great time to reflect on what a great summer we had but also to look forward to the upcoming fall season. Life works the same way the changing seasons! If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
WOOD
A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Local companies donate milk to Kalamazoo food pantry
Food pantries across the country struggle with keeping milk on their shelves. Tuesday, two local companies donated thousands of containers of shelf-stable milk to a Kalamazoo Food Pantry. (Sept. 13, 2022)
WOOD
VAI researchers find patterns in DNA that could ‘trigger’ obesity
A research team at the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids says it has found distinct physiological and molecular differences in obese people that could be used to determine an increased risk for certain diseases or more precise treatment. (Sept. 13, 2022)
WOOD
Anna’s House rolls out fall menu this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In September, we celebrate a lot of fun things as we enter the fall season, like new additions to the menu at Anna’s House: a place voted Best Breakfast in Michigan! It’s a fun tradition at Anna’s House – adding fall-inspired dishes to their already eclectic offerings. Those dishes are set to debut this week and fans of Anna’s House couldn’t be more excited!
WOOD
Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Learn more about concussion therapy with Hulst Jepsen
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy is a local physical therapy company that has 22 locations in the greater Grand Rapids area. They have numerous specializations within the physical therapy setting such as pelvic floor rehab, dry needling, shockwave. They also treat a wide variety of vestibular dysfunction (dizziness) that includes concussions. Many people don’t know that you can rehab concussions and that’s why they joined eightWest today.
WOOD
GRPS holds first town hall meeting on downsizing
Grand Rapids Public Schools held a town hall meeting Tuesday, the first of 11 that will focus on potential downsizing in the district. (Sept. 13, 2022)
WOOD
Your retirement: is there an upside to a downturn?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Many across the country are worried about what they are seeing from the stock market, especially those in or near retirement. A downturn could spell disaster for your retirement savings. But what if there’s an upside to the market downturn? Joining us today are Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services. They’re a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan for decades.
Comments / 0