Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

PD: Man hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on E. Apple Avenue near the intersection of Walker Road. Muskegon Township Police Chief Tim Thielbar told News 8 that...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

Get help transitioning into the season of retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we count down to the change of seasons, this is a great time to reflect on what a great summer we had but also to look forward to the upcoming fall season. Life works the same way the changing seasons! If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
WOOD

Anna's House rolls out fall menu this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In September, we celebrate a lot of fun things as we enter the fall season, like new additions to the menu at Anna’s House: a place voted Best Breakfast in Michigan! It’s a fun tradition at Anna’s House – adding fall-inspired dishes to their already eclectic offerings. Those dishes are set to debut this week and fans of Anna’s House couldn’t be more excited!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Mexico City
WOOD

Learn more about concussion therapy with Hulst Jepsen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy is a local physical therapy company that has 22 locations in the greater Grand Rapids area. They have numerous specializations within the physical therapy setting such as pelvic floor rehab, dry needling, shockwave. They also treat a wide variety of vestibular dysfunction (dizziness) that includes concussions. Many people don’t know that you can rehab concussions and that’s why they joined eightWest today.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Your retirement: is there an upside to a downturn?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Many across the country are worried about what they are seeing from the stock market, especially those in or near retirement. A downturn could spell disaster for your retirement savings. But what if there’s an upside to the market downturn? Joining us today are Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services. They’re a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan for decades.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

