Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Get help transitioning into the season of retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we count down to the change of seasons, this is a great time to reflect on what a great summer we had but also to look forward to the upcoming fall season. Life works the same way the changing seasons! If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
WOOD

A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.
WOOD

Anna’s House rolls out fall menu this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In September, we celebrate a lot of fun things as we enter the fall season, like new additions to the menu at Anna’s House: a place voted Best Breakfast in Michigan! It’s a fun tradition at Anna’s House – adding fall-inspired dishes to their already eclectic offerings. Those dishes are set to debut this week and fans of Anna’s House couldn’t be more excited!
WOOD

Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
WOOD

PD: Man hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on E. Apple Avenue near the intersection of Walker Road. Muskegon Township Police Chief Tim Thielbar told News 8 that...
WOOD

Win Tickets to The Judds!

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The Judds – In Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Naomi Judd will make a stop at Van Andel Arena on Friday, September 30th at 7:30PM. Country Music Hall of Famer and global superstar Wynonna Judd has announced that the highly anticipated, previously announced “The Judds: The Final Tour” will move forward after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd. “I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared. Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband adds, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”
