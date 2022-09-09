Read full article on original website
Get help transitioning into the season of retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we count down to the change of seasons, this is a great time to reflect on what a great summer we had but also to look forward to the upcoming fall season. Life works the same way the changing seasons! If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
Dream 18: Muskegon Country Club's First Hole
It's 396 yards, but with a pretty constant stiff breeze at the tee, it plays longer. The green has a false front and slopes back to front. (Sept. 12, 2022)
A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.
Harmony Hall to become Sip Shine tasting room, restaurant
Days after Harmony Brewing’s owners announced plans to close Harmony Hall in October, a new business is getting ready to move into the Grand Rapids space. (Sept. 12, 20220.
Grand Rapids community gathers to commemorate 9/11
Events are being held across West Michigan including in Grand Rapids to commemorate that day four hijacked planes crashed into three locations across the U.S. killing thousands of people. (Sept. 11, 2022)
Anna’s House rolls out fall menu this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In September, we celebrate a lot of fun things as we enter the fall season, like new additions to the menu at Anna’s House: a place voted Best Breakfast in Michigan! It’s a fun tradition at Anna’s House – adding fall-inspired dishes to their already eclectic offerings. Those dishes are set to debut this week and fans of Anna’s House couldn’t be more excited!
Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
PD: Man hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on E. Apple Avenue near the intersection of Walker Road. Muskegon Township Police Chief Tim Thielbar told News 8 that...
VAI researchers find patterns in DNA that could ‘trigger’ obesity
A research team at the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids says it has found distinct physiological and molecular differences in obese people that could be used to determine an increased risk for certain diseases or more precise treatment. (Sept. 13, 2022)
Fired Kent Co. deputy accused of assaulting paralyzed man
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty. (Sept. 12, 2022)
Lawyer: Video does not show judge candidate beating girlfriend
The defense attorney for a Muskegon County judge candidate says video does not show Jason Kolkema beating his girlfriend with a belt but rather Kolkema hitting some furniture next to her. (Sept. 13, 2022)
Win Tickets to The Judds!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The Judds – In Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Naomi Judd will make a stop at Van Andel Arena on Friday, September 30th at 7:30PM. Country Music Hall of Famer and global superstar Wynonna Judd has announced that the highly anticipated, previously announced “The Judds: The Final Tour” will move forward after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd. “I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared. Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband adds, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”
