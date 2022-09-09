ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

AccessAtlanta

Celebrate these 10 Hispanic-owned businesses in metro Atlanta year-round

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the history, culture and accomplishments of Caribbean, Mexican, Spanish, Central and South American ancestry. The celebration encourages people to appreciate and learn about the diverse cuisines, cultures, arts, fashions and creativity of the Hispanic world. What better way to celebrate than to visit a multicultural shop,...
MARIETTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Children’s Museum of Atlanta announces Latinx Heritage Month activities

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and the Children’s Museum of Atlanta is celebrating in several ways. The museum is encouraging the strategy of learning through play and the exploration of new possibilities. The museum is connecting its young guest with role models through hands-on activities. During Latinx Heritage Month, there will be programs inspired by Latina and Latino artists, scientists and innovators. There will be a spotlight on Latinx stories by shining a light on Hispanic history and culture.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Eat, shop and play in West Midtown

Off the bat, here’s the deal. To address a bit of an elephant in the room (especially to Atlanta natives), there needs to be some clarification that there isn’t a concrete neighborhood called “West Midtown” and boundary lines of the area differ depending on who you are speaking to.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

419 Springdale Drive NE

You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta

In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
ATLANTA, GA
Anthony Bourdain
nypressnews.com

Casting Call for Disney Show in Atlanta Area

Castings have started for a Disney Movie in Atlanta. The Disney+ production of “Slumber Party” has begun in the Atlanta area and extras casting directors for Disney have a casting call out for extras. The Movie is an original production that is set to air on Disney+ and...
ATLANTA, GA
#The Open House#The Waffle House Museum#Southern Living#Amc#Warner#Ga
Atlanta Magazine

It’s Sweeter in Decatur; Two New Businesses Bring Tasty Treats to Downtown

Cynthia Hernandez got the inspiration for The Cereal Lab while vacationing in Spain with her family. One morning, they discovered a little breakfast place that served only cereal and it became the go-to spot to start their day and connect over a quick and easy meal. The seed was planted, and before they boarded the plane for home, she had registered “The Cereal Lab.” That is the kind of person that Cynthia is; a self-proclaimed go getter, willing to bet on herself and go all-in on something that she is passionate about.
DECATUR, GA
AccessAtlanta

Enter to win tickets: Violent Femmes are coming to Atlanta

Are you ready to see the Violent Femmes this October?. The iconic alternative band is bringing their enduring legacy to The Eastern on Friday, Oct. 28 — and Access Atlanta is hooking you up with tickets to see the live performance. We’re giving away five pairs of tickets!
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Top 5 Best Foods to Eat in ATL When You're Sick

The first two weeks of college encompass a lot of new things: new classes, new people, and new sicknesses. It’s almost inevitable for students to get sick during the first few weeks of school because so much is happening at once. However, being sick at school is arguably a lot worse than when you're sick at home. It can be difficult to take care of yourself and still keep up with your busy schedule. So, to make you feel slightly better, here are my top five favorite foods to eat in Atlanta when I am sick.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Happy Monday! Of course, I’m already thinking about how I’m going to entertain myself this week, aren’t you? Good, glad we’re on the same page. Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered on the hottest shows that can keep us both busy all week long.
ATLANTA, GA

