sheltonherald.com
Car show helps raise money for Shriners Children’s Texas hospital
Nearly 100 vehicles formed part of a local car show this weekend at Pla-Mor Entertainment that for the first time gathered to help raise money for Shriners Children’s Texas hospital and its ambulance transportation fund. A total of 99 vehicles registered for the event, as Laredo Shrine Club described...
sheltonherald.com
Photos: Bikers gather in droves to raise money for pediatric cancer
A Ride for Hope hit Laredo this weekend as more than 130 bikers did their part to support the fight against pediatric cancer, as part of their Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A total of $3,400 was collected, with the proceeds being evenly split between Smiles from Heaven and the Golden...
sheltonherald.com
First competitiveness forum held in Nuevo Laredo as local economic stakeholders attended
For the first time in its history, a major business event in Nuevo Laredo was held to gather and show their expertise and interest into the issues affecting the global supply chain and how the area can benefit from the integration of new technologies and does of doing business. The...
sheltonherald.com
Local gym owner, veteran announces candidacy for mayor
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One more candidate has officially kicked off his campaign as he announced to LMT and to his social media followers his candidacy for mayor. Gustavo V. Gonzalez, or “Gunny” as he is colloquially known, is a local gym owner...
sheltonherald.com
VII Binational Exhibition of Plastic Arts show now at TAMIU
The Consulate of Mexico, the Institute of Mexican Culture in Laredo, Culture Directorate of Nuevo Laredo along with other institutions are presenting the VII Binational Exhibition of Plastic Arts that is now available to visit at the grounds of TAMIU. This was made to promote cultural identity on the United States-Mexico border.
sheltonherald.com
Boys & Girls Club continues its process of hiring a new executive director
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Laredo is in the process of hiring a new executive director. The hiring “will be soon,” were the words shared by Board President Andrew Carranco during the quarterly board meeting held last week at the Benavides Club. More than 50 candidates have...
sheltonherald.com
Former councilmember announces candidacy for mayor
As election season heats up, another mayoral candidate for the City of Laredo has officially announced that he is running for office. This past weekend, Alfonso “Poncho” Casso announced his official running for mayor with a kickoff event alongside supporters. The candidate states that his platform focuses on the issues that are truly affecting the city.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo Port of Entry holds 911 Memorial Ceremony at Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Laredo Port of Entry held their annual 911 Memorial Ceremony to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terroristic attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. The ceremony took place at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge...
sheltonherald.com
Ranked: The top places to drink in Laredo, according to alcohol sales
Nearly $4 million worth of alcohol was consumed in the Gateway City's bars, restaurants, theaters and bowling alleys in the month of July, data from the Texas Comptroller's Office shows. We've decided to delve into the data and rank the top 20 places where Laredoans drank in the Gateway City...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo, Webb Co. set to both discuss tax rate raises
Webb County Commissioners Court and Laredo City Council will both be hosting public hearings Monday for each of their tax revenue increases. The county’s hearing will be held at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse on 1000 Houston St., and the city will host its at 5:30 p.m. at the city council chambers at city hall.
sheltonherald.com
Webb Co. moves to lower 2022-23 fiscal year tax rate
The Webb County Commissioners Court gathered Monday to discuss the fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate and budget, which was said to prioritize public safety by increasing the proposed budgetary changes of $42 million to $45 million. The new FY budget was approved as amended unanimously to the sound of applause.
