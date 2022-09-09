ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

sheltonherald.com

Car show helps raise money for Shriners Children’s Texas hospital

Nearly 100 vehicles formed part of a local car show this weekend at Pla-Mor Entertainment that for the first time gathered to help raise money for Shriners Children’s Texas hospital and its ambulance transportation fund. A total of 99 vehicles registered for the event, as Laredo Shrine Club described...
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Photos: Bikers gather in droves to raise money for pediatric cancer

A Ride for Hope hit Laredo this weekend as more than 130 bikers did their part to support the fight against pediatric cancer, as part of their Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A total of $3,400 was collected, with the proceeds being evenly split between Smiles from Heaven and the Golden...
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Local gym owner, veteran announces candidacy for mayor

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One more candidate has officially kicked off his campaign as he announced to LMT and to his social media followers his candidacy for mayor. Gustavo V. Gonzalez, or “Gunny” as he is colloquially known, is a local gym owner...
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

VII Binational Exhibition of Plastic Arts show now at TAMIU

The Consulate of Mexico, the Institute of Mexican Culture in Laredo, Culture Directorate of Nuevo Laredo along with other institutions are presenting the VII Binational Exhibition of Plastic Arts that is now available to visit at the grounds of TAMIU. This was made to promote cultural identity on the United States-Mexico border.
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Former councilmember announces candidacy for mayor

As election season heats up, another mayoral candidate for the City of Laredo has officially announced that he is running for office. This past weekend, Alfonso “Poncho” Casso announced his official running for mayor with a kickoff event alongside supporters. The candidate states that his platform focuses on the issues that are truly affecting the city.
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Ranked: The top places to drink in Laredo, according to alcohol sales

Nearly $4 million worth of alcohol was consumed in the Gateway City's bars, restaurants, theaters and bowling alleys in the month of July, data from the Texas Comptroller's Office shows. We've decided to delve into the data and rank the top 20 places where Laredoans drank in the Gateway City...
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Laredo, Webb Co. set to both discuss tax rate raises

Webb County Commissioners Court and Laredo City Council will both be hosting public hearings Monday for each of their tax revenue increases. The county’s hearing will be held at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse on 1000 Houston St., and the city will host its at 5:30 p.m. at the city council chambers at city hall.
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Webb Co. moves to lower 2022-23 fiscal year tax rate

The Webb County Commissioners Court gathered Monday to discuss the fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate and budget, which was said to prioritize public safety by increasing the proposed budgetary changes of $42 million to $45 million. The new FY budget was approved as amended unanimously to the sound of applause.
WEBB COUNTY, TX

