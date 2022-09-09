Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Dare to Care fights food insecurity in Louisville with mobile pantries
Dare to Care is distributing groceries to over 13 counties in Kentucky. With inflation on the rise, officials are seeing even more of a need for these programs.
Give for Good Louisville: Local nonprofit makes sure every child has a place to sleep
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — This Thursday, you have the chance to make a big impact on dozens of local organizations looking to change our community. "Give for Good Louisville," is dubbed the city's most generous 24 hours of giving. Among the numerous organizations looking for your support, one you...
Authorities issue 'Operation Return Home' alert for missing 23-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing 23-year-old man last seen in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said Hunter Ceralde was last seen parking his car at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of Winstead Drive and walking south shortly after. Ceralde’s family...
Elizabethtown Police integrating 'Flock' cameras to help solve crimes
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Another police department in Kentucky will be integrating a new surveillance system to help police officers solve crimes. Elizabethtown Police Department will soon place "Flock" cameras around the city, according to a press release. The Flock safety system can read license plates and identify missing or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dare to Care aims to ramp up food security efforts during Hunger Action Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — September marks Hunger Action Month and the need is growing for food security support across the country, including Kentucky. Dare to Care is making sure they are meeting he needs of those across 13 counties it serves in Kentucky and southern Indiana. The organization holds grocery...
'It really hit our community': Kentuckiana runners honor Memphis teacher killed, preach safety measures for women
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout this week of September, runners across Kentuckiana are reinforcing safety in the wake of a Tennessee mother's death just over a week ago. Teacher and mother-of-two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a pre-dawn jog in Memphis on Sept. 2. Police found her body days later.
WLKY.com
It's the last day to vote for Ethan to win overall American Humane Hero Dog Award
It's the last day to vote for Ethan the dog as 2022's American Humane Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog celebrates the one-year anniversary of his recovery. Louisville's survivor pup was declared the winner of his "Shelter Hero Dog" category in the first two rounds of voting.
spectrumnews1.com
Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year
KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police installing surveillance cameras to read license plates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon have new surveillance cameras around town thanks to a generous donation. The Elizabethtown Police Department is working to get the new cameras ready to specifically read license plates. Details of the program are still being worked out, but Lowe's made a $5,000 donation to the plan to get it going.
wdrb.com
Less than 24 hours after her son's death, Louisville mom hopes to make a difference by sharing her grief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is sharing her grief in the hopes that it might make a difference after another violent weekend in Louisville. Kelly Pack doesn't want her son to be just a number on a growing homicide list. She wants people to know his name. "I...
wdrb.com
TC Highlands Farm wants to share their love of their shaggy cows
PLEASUREVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You'll fall in love with Highland cattle when you meet them in person. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about this heritage breed at TC Highlands Farm on a recent visit. TC Highlands Farm is located in Shelby County, Kentucky and they love Highlands. Highland cattle originated in...
WHAS 11
Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier. It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man credits a Jeffersontown police officer for saving his young daughter from an accidental overdose. Sean Floyd told WAVE News his 2-year-old daughter Adelynn, who has autism, accidentally swallowed some of her older brother’s medication which contained Clonidine. Floyd said he knew immediately...
wdrb.com
Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
How to help Louisville students get private school education tuition-free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not often you hear about a private school that comes tuition free for all of its students, but that's a reality for students at Nativity Academy at St. Boniface in downtown Louisville. Donations from the community help make this reality possible and this Thursday you'll...
wdrb.com
Mayoral candidate Greenberg wants Louisville's seized guns disabled before state auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville mayoral candidate says his administration would alter seized guns so they can’t fire before turning them over for auction as required under Kentucky law. Democrat Craig Greenberg is expected to announce the plan on Wednesday as part of his campaign's public safety...
Kentucky country music stars to host concert benefiting flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some of the biggest names in country music will perform in a special concert later this year to help with recovery and relief efforts in eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding. "Kentucky Rising," a special one-night only benefit concert will be held on Oct. 11 at...
WLKY.com
Family of Shepherdsville man killed in motorcycle crash raising awareness on rider safety
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — After losing their loved one in a motorcycle crash, the family of Samuel Richmond, 55, is on a mission to prevent another tragedy. On Aug. 27, the well-known Shepherdsville mechanic was killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Outer Loop as the driver turned onto New Cut Road.
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
WHAS 11
String of 'suspicious' fires in Louisville have officials concerned
Firefighters have put out three fires Sept. 12 morning. We know at least one was at Blue Lick Truck Parts in Okolona and another was near Velma Drive.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0