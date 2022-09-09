Read full article on original website
WECT
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WECT
Annual American Craft Walk returns this Saturday in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 7th annual American Craft Walk featuring over 100 local vendors will take place on Saturday, September 17. Entry is free, and attendees can buy items from the vendors if they so choose. Tents and vendors will be set up along Front Street from Orange Street...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Culinary WWAY: Shagger Jacks of Oak Island
Shagger Jacks Chef/Owner Lawrence Green along with Chef Amanda Schall are joined by Christina Dees to show off their cooking talents. Today Christina helps Lawrence and Amanda create food masterpieces. Visit Shagger Jacks of Oak Island today to taste amazing food prepared by the hands of these talented chefs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen. Fifth Avenue United Methodist is 175 years old. Some of the church fixtures are striking,...
WECT
UNCW student-ran record label ‘Teal Music Productions’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new record label in Wilmington and it’s on the campus of UNC Wilmington. The UNCW Department of Music created Teal Music Productions with the goal of allowing students to run the label from the ground up. The program lets students learn about...
WECT
Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.
O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 85th birthday with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River. Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. |. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD offering another chance to meet Elton, the horse injured by alleged drunk driver
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to meet Elton the horse last Friday, the Wilmington Police Department is giving you another chance this week. Elton was hit and injured by an alleged drunk driver back in August and has been recovering well since the incident.
WECT
Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
WECT
Pender County Humane Society to host open house
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
WECT
Carolina Beach Town Council approves rezoning request for four-story hotel
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council met on September 13 and approved a conditional rezoning request of a four-story, 42-room hotel at the corner of Harper Avenue and N Lake Park Blvd. The project was unanimously recommended to be approved by the Carolina Beach Planning and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Update on several major road projects around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Road construction is a never-ending effort around the Cape Fear, but a few projects are getting closer to completion. According to the NCDOT, the extension of Military Cutoff Road is expected to be completed by spring of 2023. They say girders and a bridge are the most recent major additions. Work is on schedule but a lot remains.
WECT
ILM ramp expansion project continues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
WECT
NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12. Local Eagle Scout candidates and an artist helped with the installation of the new apiary and hive boxes, located at Halyburton Park. Per the release, this location will assist with efforts to sustain pollinators in the area.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Not enough: Wilmington widow calls for stricter dental anesthesia rules after proposed changes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After the state dental board proposed changes to its existing anesthesia and sedation rules, the woman pushing for those changes is sharing her thoughts. Shital Patel is the wife of cardiologist Dr. Henry Patel. Dr. Patel died two years ago after his oxygen levels dropped...
WECT
Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires during Sea Turtle Nesting Season to protect the turtles. The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a 10-feet-wide and 4-feet-deep hole in the beach surrounding a bonfire at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. The fire was unattended and extinguished quickly, but they warn people not to build these bonfires as to not endanger the local sea turtles.
WECT
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announces 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that the 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day will occur on Sept. 24. Per the announcement, those 17-years-old and younger will be allowed to use guns and/or any other legal equipment to hunt deer of either sex. Those who are at least 18-years old may only use archery gear. Additionally, hunters 17-years-old and younger are not required to be accompanied by an adult if they have completed a “hunter education course.”
WECT
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht Club to build a fence at it’s September 13 meeting. The fence would have crossed an easment that connects Georgia and Florida avenues, turning those streets into dead ends and...
country1037fm.com
Popular Wilmington Pizzeria Making Its Way to Charlotte
If there is one thing that I love and cannot get enough of, that’s pizza! Pizza is my all-time favorite dish and I can eat it just about any time of the day. I love fresh, authentic pizza with fresh ingredients. Just thinking about it as I type is making me hungry. Chefs kiss!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Free Clean Up Week begins in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — If you have unwanted items lying around your house, you can dispose of them for free all this week. Free Clean Up Week kicked off today at the Brunswick County Landfill and runs through Saturday. Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all...
