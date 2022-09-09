ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WECT

Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The Culinary WWAY: Shagger Jacks of Oak Island

Shagger Jacks Chef/Owner Lawrence Green along with Chef Amanda Schall are joined by Christina Dees to show off their cooking talents. Today Christina helps Lawrence and Amanda create food masterpieces. Visit Shagger Jacks of Oak Island today to taste amazing food prepared by the hands of these talented chefs.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WRAL

175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen. Fifth Avenue United Methodist is 175 years old. Some of the church fixtures are striking,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW student-ran record label ‘Teal Music Productions’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new record label in Wilmington and it’s on the campus of UNC Wilmington. The UNCW Department of Music created Teal Music Productions with the goal of allowing students to run the label from the ground up. The program lets students learn about...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.

O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 85th birthday with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River. Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. |. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Pender County Humane Society to host open house

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Update on several major road projects around Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Road construction is a never-ending effort around the Cape Fear, but a few projects are getting closer to completion. According to the NCDOT, the extension of Military Cutoff Road is expected to be completed by spring of 2023. They say girders and a bridge are the most recent major additions. Work is on schedule but a lot remains.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

ILM ramp expansion project continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12. Local Eagle Scout candidates and an artist helped with the installation of the new apiary and hive boxes, located at Halyburton Park. Per the release, this location will assist with efforts to sustain pollinators in the area.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires during Sea Turtle Nesting Season to protect the turtles. The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a 10-feet-wide and 4-feet-deep hole in the beach surrounding a bonfire at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. The fire was unattended and extinguished quickly, but they warn people not to build these bonfires as to not endanger the local sea turtles.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announces 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that the 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day will occur on Sept. 24. Per the announcement, those 17-years-old and younger will be allowed to use guns and/or any other legal equipment to hunt deer of either sex. Those who are at least 18-years old may only use archery gear. Additionally, hunters 17-years-old and younger are not required to be accompanied by an adult if they have completed a “hunter education course.”
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Wilmington Pizzeria Making Its Way to Charlotte

If there is one thing that I love and cannot get enough of, that’s pizza! Pizza is my all-time favorite dish and I can eat it just about any time of the day. I love fresh, authentic pizza with fresh ingredients. Just thinking about it as I type is making me hungry. Chefs kiss!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free Clean Up Week begins in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — If you have unwanted items lying around your house, you can dispose of them for free all this week. Free Clean Up Week kicked off today at the Brunswick County Landfill and runs through Saturday. Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

