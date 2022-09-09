ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jimmy passione
3d ago

Sorry not sorry a man who thinks he is a woman has a mental problem and nothing more. I refused to participate in their delusion but they are welcome to be delusional all by their lonesome. As long as it is not forced on me I couldn’t care less what they do. And no man had better go in the bathroom after my daughter because it won’t end well for him

Verdad
3d ago

and even though the Trans people accomplished this, they will and always will be the exact same gender that they were borned as... sorry libs, that not hate you'rehearing, that's science 😏

Charae brown
3d ago

im so over not being allowed an opinion. nothing wrong was said. yes, trans women are still men. i don't agree with all the slurs and name calling. but who lied? no one. i can dress like a dude and look like a man, but still be called a women. should i sue because i wasnt called the correct pronouns? this is goin too far. amd the govt knows it

pghcitypaper.com

For the seventh year, Pittsburgh Recovery Walk proves recovery is possible

This weekend, the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk returns to Downtown for its seventh year. The annual event is intended to celebrate recovery in all forms, eliminate stigma, and highlight regional resources for recovery. “This big-hearted event includes a 30-minute walk through downtown along with a Resource Fair with over 75 organizations,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Employer roundtable seeks to redress Pittsburgh pay inequities

Civic leaders are working to get area employers to commit to rebalancing documented pay inequities affecting women of color around Pittsburgh. The Level Up Greater Pittsburgh Gender Equity Campaign is now inviting local employers to its first roundtable, a closed-session event that's set to be the first in a series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Can sculptures, a week of Negronis, a sexy brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

100 Robinson Centre Drive, Robinson Township. canstructionpgh.org. In the tradition of Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol transforming Campbell's soup cans into art, Canstruction invited various artist teams to the Mall at Robinson to transform these common pantry items into sculptures. The international competition challenges participants to build a structure out of full cans of food. The structures are then put on display for public exhibition and judged on various criteria. This year’s Canstruction theme is “Into The Wild," and the works can now be seen through Oct. 1 in the mall's Banana Republic rotunda. At the conclusion of the exhibit, the structures will be dismantled, and all the food will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival

Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AdWeek

Heather Abraham Moving Off AM Anchor Desk for Pittsburgh’s KDKA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KDKA morning anchor Heather Abraham is leaving the desk after six years so she can host the station’s morning talk show, Pittsburgh Today Live.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Trans Women#Pittsburgh Police#Downtown Pittsburgh#Trans People#Racism
CBS Pittsburgh

Police say they're working to clear 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With fewer people working in downtown Pittsburgh, other problems are creeping in, creating a dangerous dilemma.Large camps for people who are homeless have sprung up, and now, to cater to the addictions of some, drug dealers are gathering daily in large groups.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade. Every day a large group of people, sometimes as many as 30 or 40, gather there for no readily apparent purpose. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police have responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming the wall...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 4,000 people sign petition in support of Carnegie Mellon University professor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition in support of a Carnegie Mellon University professor whose tweet about Queen Elizabeth II's death drew backlash.From her personal Twitter account, Uju Anya tweeted, "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating." Anya is a professor in CMU's Department of Modern Languages.Twitter removed the tweet, saying the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules." Hours after the tweet, CMU posted a statement on Twitter. The petition calls the university's response unacceptable and touches on the Nigerian scholar's experience with the atrocities committed by the British empire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh area churches holding prayer walk to call for an end to gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, local churches are combining forces in an effort to put an end to gun violence in Allegheny County. The group says that enough is enough and they believe in order to create change, they must be on the front lines and visible. They will come together for a prayer walk this morning at 10 a.m. to honor the victims of gun violence and their families. They'll be wearing t-shirts with the dates and names of those who have been killed in shootings. They say they believe that's a tangible way to experience the loss of life and disruption of lives that gun violence creates. A recent survey from CeaseFirePA of 400 kids showed that more than half of those surveyed have lost a family member to gun violence. Prior to the walk beginning, speakers will share their stories and a representative from Mayor Ed Gainey's office will be in attendance. Also, there will be a memorial that has already been displayed at three churches and expanded to four more. It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Valley View Presbyterian Church.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Rocktoberfest brings a new spin to classic fall celebration

The onset of fall means a number of things: leaves turning, football, apple picking. For beer fans, it means something else: Octoberfests. The yearly celebration of German culture and authentic beers like Marzens, Hefeweizens, and Festbiers is a staple in Pittsburgh, and annual festivals like Penn Brewery's Oktoberfest need no introduction. But now, there's a new kid on the block.
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022

It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake

There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
PITTSBURGH, PA

