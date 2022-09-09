Read full article on original website
Six people killed in Virginia Labor Day weekend car crashes, more than half were kids
Six people were killed in car crashes in Virginia during the Labor Day holiday weekend, and according to Virginia State Police, more than half were kids.
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Gretna murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
