Yanceyville, NC

Stokes County Agricultural Fair returns

Kicking off on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the annual Stokes County Agricultural Fair is running until Saturday, Sept. 17 at the American Legion Post 290 on South Main Street in King. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Gates Open at 5:00 p.m. Kohler Farms has organized a Parade of Breeds for Horsin’ Around...
KING, NC
Impact beyond the numbers at Piedmont Community College

You can see the hard and fast economic impact of Piedmont Community College (PCC) in the numbers. The college served 4,067 students in 2020-21. It provided 164 hours of counseling to 75 small business entrepreneurs. Customized training was provided to 192 employees in local industries. The team PCC worked with 58 businesses and organizations to provide work-based learning opportunities for students. The total economic annual impact of the college is nearly $95 million.
PERSON COUNTY, NC
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returning Sept. 16-24

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds is excited to welcome local residents and fair enthusiasts from throughout the region to this year’s Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair. The Fair begins the evening of Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through the following Saturday night, Sept. 24. The Fairgrounds welcomes everyone out for a week...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Yanceyville, NC
Caswell County, NC
Blanch, NC
Duke Health Physician Joins Sovah Health

Sovah Health-Danville has announced the addition of Collin Kent, M.D., Duke Health radiation oncologist, to the Center for Radiation Oncology. At Sovah Cancer Center – Radiation Oncology, Dr. Kent is specializing in image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), deep inspiration breath-hold (DIBH), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), and general management of adult oncology patients with radiation therapy.
DANVILLE, VA
Mrs. Joyce Brown Badgett

It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Mrs. Joyce Brown Badgett of 185 Dillard School Dr. Yanceyville, who passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. Joyce was a native of Caswell County, the daughter of Ed Brown and Orvis Hinton Brown, born September 3, 1934. At a young age, she joined and became a member of Graves Chapel Baptist Church in Yanceyville, NC. For a number of years, Joyce worked for Caswell County Schools as a Bus Driver.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
What will it take to grow manufacturing in Virginia?

Workforce investment is key in bolstering the advanced manufacturing industry, the president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers said Monday in Danville. Areas that want to invigorate their manufacturing, like Danville and the surrounding Pittsylvania County, need to grow the talent pool and invest in people. That’s how you attract leading manufacturers, Jay Timmons said.
DANVILLE, VA
Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
GREENSBORO, NC
AeroFarms debuts new facility in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — AeroFarms held its official grand opening ceremony on Monday afternoon in Danville. The company says the Danville operation is the “World`s Largest Aeroponic Smart Farm”. The facility utilizes vertical farming to grow micro-greens. Crops are raised in bins that are stacked vertically to make efficient use of space. They are misted […]
DANVILLE, VA
Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Danville School teacher vacancies down to single digits

Danville school leaders say they’re down to just a handful of vacancies. And they’re still working the fill the few that remain. A report presented to the School Board last week showed three teaching vacancies at Gibson Elementary School, one at Schoolfield Elementary, another at George Washington High School, and two at Westwood Middle School.
DANVILLE, VA
Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival Saturday To Be Held In Greensboro On October 1, 2022

The Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival will be held on Saturday, October 1st at The First National Bank Field from 1pm-6pm. Each guest who attends receives a souvenir tasting glass to enjoy all you care to taste Wine & Whiskey as you stroll from table to table. A variety of food selections will be available to pair with tastings. Listen to live music throughout the day by the Grandstand while browsing the local vendor market and even a cigar area. All guests must be 21+.
GREENSBORO, NC
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
GREENSBORO, NC
3824-B Country Club Road

SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-Salem woman wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whitney Pakalka, of Winston Salem, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She bought her winning Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. It matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk

DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
DANVILLE, VA

