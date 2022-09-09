Read full article on original website
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes County Agricultural Fair returns
Kicking off on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the annual Stokes County Agricultural Fair is running until Saturday, Sept. 17 at the American Legion Post 290 on South Main Street in King. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Gates Open at 5:00 p.m. Kohler Farms has organized a Parade of Breeds for Horsin’ Around...
ednc.org
Impact beyond the numbers at Piedmont Community College
You can see the hard and fast economic impact of Piedmont Community College (PCC) in the numbers. The college served 4,067 students in 2020-21. It provided 164 hours of counseling to 75 small business entrepreneurs. Customized training was provided to 192 employees in local industries. The team PCC worked with 58 businesses and organizations to provide work-based learning opportunities for students. The total economic annual impact of the college is nearly $95 million.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returning Sept. 16-24
The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds is excited to welcome local residents and fair enthusiasts from throughout the region to this year’s Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair. The Fair begins the evening of Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through the following Saturday night, Sept. 24. The Fairgrounds welcomes everyone out for a week...
wakg.com
Duke Health Physician Joins Sovah Health
Sovah Health-Danville has announced the addition of Collin Kent, M.D., Duke Health radiation oncologist, to the Center for Radiation Oncology. At Sovah Cancer Center – Radiation Oncology, Dr. Kent is specializing in image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), deep inspiration breath-hold (DIBH), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), and general management of adult oncology patients with radiation therapy.
caswellmessenger.com
Mrs. Joyce Brown Badgett
It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Mrs. Joyce Brown Badgett of 185 Dillard School Dr. Yanceyville, who passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. Joyce was a native of Caswell County, the daughter of Ed Brown and Orvis Hinton Brown, born September 3, 1934. At a young age, she joined and became a member of Graves Chapel Baptist Church in Yanceyville, NC. For a number of years, Joyce worked for Caswell County Schools as a Bus Driver.
cardinalnews.org
What will it take to grow manufacturing in Virginia?
Workforce investment is key in bolstering the advanced manufacturing industry, the president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers said Monday in Danville. Areas that want to invigorate their manufacturing, like Danville and the surrounding Pittsylvania County, need to grow the talent pool and invest in people. That’s how you attract leading manufacturers, Jay Timmons said.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
AeroFarms debuts new facility in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — AeroFarms held its official grand opening ceremony on Monday afternoon in Danville. The company says the Danville operation is the “World`s Largest Aeroponic Smart Farm”. The facility utilizes vertical farming to grow micro-greens. Crops are raised in bins that are stacked vertically to make efficient use of space. They are misted […]
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville School teacher vacancies down to single digits
Danville school leaders say they’re down to just a handful of vacancies. And they’re still working the fill the few that remain. A report presented to the School Board last week showed three teaching vacancies at Gibson Elementary School, one at Schoolfield Elementary, another at George Washington High School, and two at Westwood Middle School.
wallstreetwindow.com
Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival Saturday To Be Held In Greensboro On October 1, 2022
The Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival will be held on Saturday, October 1st at The First National Bank Field from 1pm-6pm. Each guest who attends receives a souvenir tasting glass to enjoy all you care to taste Wine & Whiskey as you stroll from table to table. A variety of food selections will be available to pair with tastings. Listen to live music throughout the day by the Grandstand while browsing the local vendor market and even a cigar area. All guests must be 21+.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Home For Sale Just Listed In Danville, Virginia (With Pool And View Of Dan River) – Mike Swanson
This home in the Forest Hills neighborhood, near Averett University, just listed for sale in Danville, Virginia. The home has an overlooking view of the Dan River in its backyard and a swimming pool. It’s 4,500 square feet in size with plenty of flex rooms for office or play spaces. We take a look at it in this video.
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
News Argus
3824-B Country Club Road
SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
wunc.org
'David fighting Goliath': Environmental activism gets personal for Walnut Cove residents
David Hairston, 61, has lived near the Belews Creek Steam Station, a coal-fired power plant, since childhood. He feels the plant has done a lot of damage to his community over the years, but his community has continued to find resilience and strength, often with David helping lead the fight.
Winston-Salem woman wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whitney Pakalka, of Winston Salem, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She bought her winning Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. It matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 […]
WSLS
Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
New details emerge in arrest of UNC football player
New court documents reveal that an altercation between Chapman and his pregnant wife is what led to the arrest of the Tar Heels defensive back.
Noise complaint leads to Greensboro police celebrating girl's quinceañera
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police celebrated a young girl's quinceañera with her after receiving a noise complaint call about the party. Officers were going to check out where the noise was coming from and arrived to a birthday party. A young lady was celebrating her quinceañera over the...
