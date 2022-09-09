Read full article on original website
WTVC
Wanted felon captured in Hamilton County after evading Collegedale police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A wanted felon was captured by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after evading a Collegedale police officer and his K9 during a traffic stop, Collegedale police say. On their first day of service, Officer Shell and his canine partner Goose attempted to stop a vehicle in...
Crossville Police Department warns of kidnapping scam
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A new scam has been reported in Crossville. The Crossville Police Department shared on their Facebook page that some residents have been receiving calls that members of their family, especially children, have been kidnapped, and money is being demanded. The post stated that some residents reported...
Tullahoma Police needs Your Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person interest. They say he was involved in an incident that occurred on 09/06/2022 at a local business. Call Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext. 112 or email kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
WTVC
Recognize them? 'Tiara bandit,' accomplice sought in Catoosa County after storage burglary
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying 2 burglary suspects, one of whom chose some notable headgear while committing the crime. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page calls the man seen in surveillance photos the 'Tiara Bandit.'. The sheriff's office...
WTVC
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
WDEF
Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
Franklin County homicide suspect arrested twice in a matter of weeks, had lengthy criminal history
Family of the victim says they did all they could in this case with an order of protection in place against the suspect, who was arrested twice in just the last couple of weeks for violating it.
WSMV
Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in Rutherford Co.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.
WTVC
Catoosa County man admits to molesting child, sentenced to prison
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A 42-year-old Catoosa County man has pleaded guilty to child molestation and other charges and is now headed to prison. That's according to a release from Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. On August 9th, a judge sentenced Jeffrey Lee Zelko to 15...
WDEF
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
WTVC
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
Columbia Man Charged with Arson in Franklin County
A 24-year-old Justis Dakota Archey from Columbia has been charged with aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism in Franklin County. He is accused of burning a home at 118 AEDC Lakeview Road. Apparently, the man was involved in a domestic dispute and then forced his way into the home and...
carthagecourier.com
Man found deceased in fire
A man was discovered deceased inside a burning mobile home Thursday afternoon in the Elmwood community. Firemen with the Forks River, Central District and Rome/Rock City fire departments were dispatched to the blaze at 2:07 p.m. A 911 caller reported the fire and that an individual could be inside the...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Tuesday morning hydrogen peroxide spill on I-24 in Murfreesboro
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - UPDATE: An accident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Rutherford County took several hours to clear. The incident was reported on I-24 West near exit 78 and involved a tractor trailer truck that caught fire, while leaking gallons of hydrogen peroxide. The accident led to the...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Warns of More Phone Scams Using Deputies Names
(Rutherford County, TN) Criminals are falsely using Sheriff’s deputies’ names to terrify victims and convince the victims to send them money. A 35-year-old Rutherford County woman said she received a call this week from someone using the name of Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Goodwin. The caller posing as...
WTVC
Homeless to helper: Couple uses personal experience to help homeless in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In a time where so many people are living on the streets, combatting homelessness is top of mind. But for one Chattanooga family, that mission to help the homeless is personal. On this week's Pay it Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm, we surprise a...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
thunder1320.com
Franklin County authorities charge man after allegedly breaking into home, starting fire
According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Officer Sgt. Sam Davidson, a 24 year old Columbia man was arrested Friday, Sept. 9 by deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly breaking into a home on AEDC Lakeview Road Thursday and then starting a fire in the residence.
WTVC
Mother, son haven't returned home since going to Rutherford Co. Jail to pick up boyfriend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Murfreesboro mother and her son are reported missing after she went to pick up her boyfriend from jail. Family of Stephanie Whittenberg filed a missing persons report for her and her juvenile son on September 8. The Murfreesboro Police Department says she never returned after borrowing her mother's car to get her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail.
