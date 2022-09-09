ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

Wristband Day At Castaway Cove Benefits Humane Society of OC

Tell your kids! Playland's Castaway Cove is holding their Wristband Day for the Humane Society of Ocean City this Saturday and the weather looks great. The annual Wristband Day to benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City at Playland's Castaway Cove has been a big hit since my girls were just old enough to ride the rides and it is still going strong.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought

If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

