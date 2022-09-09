Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mays Landing’s Volcanic Eruptions and Eight Other Things I Miss
Things and people come and go out of your life and you miss them. I've been a resident of Egg Harbor Township for almost 25 years, and there are things and places in the area that I sincerely miss that no longer exist. You'll notice in the headline I mentioned...
Who Makes the Best Cheesesteaks in South Jersey? Check Out the List!
While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break. To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.
Rocky The Musical Hits The Walnut Street Theater Stage Next Month
A Philly favorite movie is coming to life on the stage at Walnut Street Theater next month. There are a few words you can use to describe Philly in a nutshell and a few are cheesesteaks, sports, and the movie Rocky, which is officially hitting the stage as a musical this October.
Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ
Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!
One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
Wristband Day At Castaway Cove Benefits Humane Society of OC
Tell your kids! Playland's Castaway Cove is holding their Wristband Day for the Humane Society of Ocean City this Saturday and the weather looks great. The annual Wristband Day to benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City at Playland's Castaway Cove has been a big hit since my girls were just old enough to ride the rides and it is still going strong.
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Ocean City, NJ Police Looking for Two Boardwalk Suspects
Police detectives in Ocean City are actively searching for two young men in connection with an ongoing investigation. The suspects are pictured walking together on the Ocean City Boardwalk in a Facebook post from Ocean City Police on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say they could use help with the identification...
Smoothie King Rounds Out Newly-Built Strip of Eateries in Gloucester Township, NJ
The new building that replaced the old Denny's restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township is now fully occupied with tenants with the arrival of Smoothie King. The health food option is the third eatery to join the complex at the intersection of Emerson Ave. Earlier this summer, Chipotle Mexican...
Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City Restaurant Is Best In America
Atlantic City New Jersey casinos have had a great year in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. For the second consecutive year, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and their Kuro restaurant has won the best hotel restaurant in America top prize. The competition is incredibly challenging...
New List Names 3 of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA
A well-respected, high-profile food publication has just released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America, and three of them are located in Philly. Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants list has us taking notes for the next time we find ourselves hungry in the City of Brotherly Love.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought
If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
Open Letter to the Motorcyclist on Ocean Heights in EHT
I also watch for you. At every stoplight. At every stop sign. I look left, then right, then left - and, sometimes a quick check both ways again. I check the road in front of me. I check my mirrors for what's behind me. I'm always looking for you. I'm...
Pub Known For Best Wings In Atlantic City To Close After 30 Years
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
