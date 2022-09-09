AUSTIN, Texas - A hearing Tuesday, before the State House Energy and State Affairs committees, began with an optimist report. "The bottom line is the reliability Reforms you all passed as part of SB 3, and we have implemented the PUC and ERCOT are working, the lights are staying on. And most importantly, we are continuing to switch from the old crisis based business model to a reliability based business model that focuses on people and households rather than corporate profits," said Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake.

