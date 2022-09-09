Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
TABC: 131 businesses sold alcohol to minors during back-to-school undercover operation
AUSTIN, Texas - During an undercover operation conducted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, 14% of more than 1,100 retailers visited sold alcohol to a minor. The back-to-school operation in August and September focused on areas like Austin that are flooded with minors attending college. For the first time in...
Ukrainian refugee family in Georgetown needs help getting back on their feet
GEORGETOWN, Texas - As Ukraine reclaims a city that was taken by Russia, some people who fled the war in the beginning are still struggling to get back on their feet right here in Central Texas. 20-year-old Esmeranda, who didn't want to give her last name for safety reasons, is...
Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety
AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground
AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
Republicans endorse Democratic candidate over Dan Patrick for Texas Lieutenant Governor race
AUSTIN, Texas - The race for Texas Lieutenant Governor is heating up. Democratic candidate Mike Collier received two big endorsements from unlikely sources who stepped across party lines. Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley and outgoing GOP Senator Kel Seliger both endorsed Collier over incumbent Dan Patrick. Ed Espinosa, president of...
Lawmakers get update on Texas power grid heading into winter months
AUSTIN, Texas - A hearing Tuesday, before the State House Energy and State Affairs committees, began with an optimist report. "The bottom line is the reliability Reforms you all passed as part of SB 3, and we have implemented the PUC and ERCOT are working, the lights are staying on. And most importantly, we are continuing to switch from the old crisis based business model to a reliability based business model that focuses on people and households rather than corporate profits," said Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake.
