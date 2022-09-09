ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
MIDLAND, TX
Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety

AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
TEXAS STATE
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground

AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
TEXAS STATE
Lawmakers get update on Texas power grid heading into winter months

AUSTIN, Texas - A hearing Tuesday, before the State House Energy and State Affairs committees, began with an optimist report. "The bottom line is the reliability Reforms you all passed as part of SB 3, and we have implemented the PUC and ERCOT are working, the lights are staying on. And most importantly, we are continuing to switch from the old crisis based business model to a reliability based business model that focuses on people and households rather than corporate profits," said Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake.
TEXAS STATE

